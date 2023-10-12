KEY POINTS Kim Yong-ho was reportedly linked to the death of Oh In-hye

Yong-ho and In-hye allegedly dated for seven years

In-hye was found unconscious in her residence in Incheon

Rumors have been circulating on online forum sites that a famous YouTube entertainer — who was recently found dead in Busan — might have had a connection to the death of South Korean actress Oh In-hye.

On Thursday, an anonymous netizen took to online forum sites in South Korea to reveal that former journalist Kim Yong-ho might have caused the death of the then-37-year-old actress back in 2017, whom he was rumored to have dated for seven years, despite being a married man, per News 1. International Business Times couldn't independently verify the netizen's claims.

Back in 2011, In-hye drew attention for wearing a bold and sultry dress during the Busan International Film Festival, though she was still very much new to the entertainment industry. Yong-ho, however, approached her and allegedly started a romantic relationship with her.

While in an alleged relationship, the YouTuber also introduced In-hye to people of power, including CEOs, agency representatives and the elite — to which she was requested to provide "entertainment." Eventually, she reportedly got introduced to a lawyer named Heo Wang, who guested on Yong-ho's YouTube channel, "Garo Sero Research Institute," when the former failed to make a big break in acting.

In-hye and Heo Wang eventually started dating, but their relationship didn't last long after the former discovered that the lawyer described her as "just a body" behind her back. In 2020, In-hye was found unconscious by a friend inside her residence in Incheon, South Korea. She was immediately taken to the hospital. But though she was initially recovering, she did not reawaken.

The actress reportedly posted a suicide note on her social media and even tagged Heo Wang saying, "Are you watching? The one who called me 'just a body.'"

In-Hye was known for playing several roles in K-movies such as "Sin of a Family," "Red Vacance Black Wedding," "No Breathing," and "Secret Travel," among others. She also starred in NBC's "The King's Doctor" in 2012.

In other news, Yong-ho was found dead at a hotel Thursday afternoon, per Korea's JoongAng Daily. The police are still investigating the cause and time of death. Before his death, the YouTuber was sentenced to eight months in prison and a two-year probation after he was found guilty of sexually harassing an unnamed woman in July 2019. He was also being investigated for allegedly extorting millions of KRW from celebrities in exchange for not revealing negative content about them.

If you have thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available for free at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is available 24 hours, every day.