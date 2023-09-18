KEY POINTS BigHit Music announced that BTS' Suga will enlist in South Korea's military on Friday

A fan with cancer left a heart-warming message, sharing her hopes of still meeting Suga

Suga is the third BTS member to enlist in the military

A fan battling cancer left a heart-wrenching message for BTS member Suga following the announcement of his enlistment for mandatory military service in South Korea.

On Sunday, BigHit Music stunned the K-Pop community after suddenly announcing that the 30-year-old South Korean rapper was gearing up to enter the military on Friday, Sept. 22, via BTS' Weverse page.

"Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. Thank you for your continued support for BTS. We have further information regarding SUGA's military service. SUGA will be beginning his required service on September 22," the statement began, adding that no official event will be held on the day that Suga starts his service or enters the training camp.

It continued, "We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting SUGA at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only."

Concluding the statement, the South Korea-based company urged fans to continue to support the "Daechwita" hitmaker until he returns and completes his service in about 18 months. It did not disclose if Suga will be doing an alternative service — given that he had a shoulder injury and underwent surgery in November 2020.

After making the announcement, fans — known as ARMYs — sent Suga their best wishes and support. But there was one fan who caught even the attention of her fellow fans after she revealed her hopes of meeting Suga upon his return since she's been fighting for her life.

"I'm fighting cancer. So, if I'm not here when you get back, let's meet again my next life. Let's meet early, okay? My heart was yours till the end. Love, Lisa Elliot," the message read, according to a post on a famous online forum site.

The message alone garnered heartwarming reactions from fans wishing she and Suga could meet again in 2025.

"I hope they can meet again in 2025," one user wrote, while another commented, "It's sad, I hope you get better and see your favorite singer as much as you can."

"Seriously, I hope a miracle happens and she gets better," a third user stated.

"Even the international fans are supporting her... Please meet again," a fourth user added.

Another wrote, "It would be great if a miracle happened, but even if that doesn't happen, I hope you'll be together just a little longer. I hope we can be together in the moment of joy in 2025."

Suga will be the third member of BTS to enter the military. Jin and J-Hope started their service in December 2022 and April, respectively. The remaining members RM, Jungkook, Jimin and V are still pursuing individual projects.