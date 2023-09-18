KEY POINTS Billboard has released its latest Billboard 200 album charts list

V debuted at No. 2 with "Layover," next to Olivia Rodrigo's "GUTS"

V joins Jimin and Suga as the K-Pop soloists with the highest charting albums

BTS continues to make a mark on the international music scene despite going on a hiatus in June 2022.

Billboard recently dropped its updated list of the Billboard 200 album charts, which showed that member V — real name Kim Taehyung — made it among the top artists on the list, ranking No. 2 with his first solo album, "Layover." The 27-year-old South Korean artist was only bested by Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album, titled "GUTS."

The album is known for tallying the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. As of late, "Layover" earned a total of 100,000 equivalent albums with 12.9 million on-demand streams during the first week of its release. Pure album sales reached about 88,000, streaming equivalent albums peaked at 9,000 and track-equivalent albums reached 3,000.

Other international artists on the chart include Zach Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Travis Scott, SZA, Peso Pluma, Taylor Swift and Tyler Childers.

Following the historic feat, three members of BTS are now tied for highest charting albums by a Korean solo artist.

Aside from V, Jimin also peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in April with his solo debut album, "FACE," which sold about 164,000 units (19.51 million on-demand streams and 124,00 pure sales). He also ranked No. 97 on the Hot 100 music charts for five weeks straight, with the lead single "Like Crazy."

Member Suga debuted at No. 2 on the same chart with "D-Day" a month later. His album nearly sold about 122,000 physical albums and topped Billboard's Top Album Sales, Top Current Album and the World Album Chart, among others, according to Korea's JoongAng Daily. "D-Day" peaked at 140,000 equivalent album units.

While V continues to promote his solo album, the remaining BTS members are busy with individual projects and completing their mandatory military service in South Korea.

Recently, BigHit Music announced that Suga is set to begin his service on Friday, Sept. 22, making him the third BTS member to enter the military. Jungkook, RM, Jimin and V have yet to announce their enlistment plans, but reports have been circulating that they might enlist by the end of 2023. International Business Times, however, couldn't independently verify this information.