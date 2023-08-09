KEY POINTS BLACKPINK's Lisa recently shared photos from her trip to Greece

Fans are becoming more suspicious over BLACKPINK member Lisa's rumored relationship with Tag Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault after finding alleged evidence that they went on vacation in Greece together.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old South Korean artist shared a series of photos from her latest trip to Zakynthos Island in Greece on Instagram. She was seen excitedly posing in front of the island's iconic rock formations and enjoying a swim in its aqua-blue waters.

Though the photos were less than suspicious as they only showed Lisa, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the location was the same one Alexandre Arnault's wife, Geraldine Guyot-Arnault, posted about a few days ago via her personal Instagram account.

Fans quickly speculated that Lisa and Frédéric had a double date with the latter's brother and his wife in Greece. Some fans also assumed that the 28-year-old business mogul's latest Instagram post, where he showed off a watch, was taken from Southern Italy or Greece, per Allkpop.

Following the posts, fans — known as BLINKS — have taken to social media to express their opinion on the matter. Some even claimed that the situation may have indirectly confirmed Lisa and Frédéric's relationship.

"And now [you] understood where she was and with whom. Now, at least LILIES (the singer's solo fandom) should accept and understand she is dating [Frédéric Arnault], and this was in Zakynthos island, Greece, where Alexander's wife posted 2 days back. Lisa is dating Frederic," one user said, attaching a screenshot from Geraldine's Instagram post.

And now u understood where she was and with whom now atleast lilies should accept and understand she is dating Frederic arnoult, and this was in zakynthos island, Greece where Alexander wife posted 2 days back.

Lisa is dating Frederic #fredlisa https://t.co/ToYZoaPkdO pic.twitter.com/c271BB8Kfw — Rocky 27 (@Rocky2807) August 9, 2023

Another commented, "It's simple, the Arnault clan was this week in Cyprus, Greece, and Sicily. If Lisa puts photos on her [Instagram] that resemble these places, we'll have the official answer that she's in a relationship with Frédéric Arnault."

"Bestie can date whoever she wants when she wants," a third user said, showing support.

"Not Lisa in Greece [with] Frédéric after her stans spent the last two weeks saying they weren't together," a fourth user quipped, adding, "Like he a billionaire y'all should be happy she [is] getting her bag."

Rumors about Lisa and Frédéric — the third son of the second richest man in the world, Bernard Arnault — dating began earlier this year after the two were spotted at events on numerous occasions. The rumors were fueled even more when the latter was spotted at this year's Coachella music festival, where BLACKPINK headlined the event.

Last month, fans also alleged that the rumored couple was spotted on a date in Paris, France, alongside their friends. However, Lisa and her longtime label YG Entertainment have not addressed the rumored relationship.