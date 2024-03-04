Automotive enthusiasts worldwide are captivated by fast cars renowned for their exhilarating speed and performance capabilities. Fast cars, ranging from iconic sports cars to high-performance supercars, embody cutting-edge technology and design innovation.

One of the metrics used to measure how fast a car goes is its acceleration. This determines the subsequent speed that a vehicle will reach given a specific timeframe. Imagine, some cars can reach 60mph from 0 in a matter of less than two seconds.

Now, it's time to acquaint yourself with the fastest cars in the world. You'll be surprised with the fastest one.

Top fastest cars in the world

25.

Ferrari 488 Pista (0 to 60 mph in 2.7 sec)

The Ferrari 488 Pista boasts an impressive powertrain, featuring a robust 3.9-liter V8 turbocharged engine mated to a smooth-shifting 7-speed automatic transmission. This formidable combination delivers a staggering 711 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, propelling the vehicle with exhilarating force. Despite its potent performance, the 488 Pista maintains a remarkable weight of only 3,053 pounds, contributing to its remarkable agility and handling prowess. With such impressive specs, it's no surprise that this supercar can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 2.7 seconds.

24.

Audi R8 V10 Plus (0 to 60 mph in 2.6 sec)

The Audi R8 V10 Plus is a supercar that commands attention, powered by a potent 5.2-liter V-10 DOHC 40-valve engine paired with a lightning-quick 7-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission. This impressive powertrain delivers an exhilarating 602 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, catapulting the R8 V10 Plus into the upper echelons of high-performance vehicles. Despite its formidable power output, the R8 V10 Plus maintains a relatively lightweight body, tipping the scales at just 3,737 pounds. This combination of power and agility allows the R8 V10 Plus to achieve a blistering 0-60 mph acceleration time of only 2.6 seconds, showcasing its exceptional speed and performance capabilities.

23.

BMW M5 Competition (0 to 60 mph in 2.6 sec)

The BMW M5 Competition stands out as a high-performance sedan, featuring a formidable 4.4-liter V8 twin-turbocharged engine paired with an advanced 8-speed automatic transmission. This dynamic powertrain delivers an impressive 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, ensuring thrilling acceleration and exhilarating performance on the road. Despite its luxurious features and comfortable interior, the M5 Competition doesn't compromise on speed, achieving a remarkable 0-60 mph acceleration time of just 2.6 seconds. With its blend of power, agility, and luxury, the BMW M5 Competition sets a high standard for performance sedans in its class.

22.

McLaren P1 (0 to 60 mph in 2.6 sec)

The McLaren P1 is a technological marvel, featuring a unique powertrain that combines a potent 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a single electric motor, all mated to a lightning-quick 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. This innovative setup allows the McLaren P1 to unleash an impressive 727 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque, delivering breathtaking acceleration and exhilarating performance. Despite its powerful hybrid drivetrain, the McLaren P1 remains surprisingly lightweight, tipping the scales at just 3,411 pounds. This combination of power and agility results in a supercar that not only offers blistering performance but also exceptional handling and driving dynamics, making it a true standout in the world of high-performance vehicles.

21.

Lamborghini Aventador SV (0 to 60 mph in 2.6 sec)

The Lamborghini Aventador SV is a true powerhouse, featuring a massive 6.4-liter V12 engine with multi-point injection, paired with a lightning-fast 7-speed electronically controlled transmission. This potent combination allows the Aventador SV to unleash a staggering 750 horsepower and 507 pound-feet of torque, delivering heart-pounding acceleration and breathtaking performance. With such immense power at its disposal, the Aventador SV can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 2.6 seconds, showcasing its impressive speed and acceleration capabilities. Combined with its aggressive styling and aerodynamic design, the Aventador SV is a true testament to Lamborghini's commitment to performance and engineering excellence.

20.

Porsche 911 Turbo S (997) (0 to 60 mph in 2.6 sec)

The Porsche 911 Turbo S (997) is a true performance icon, featuring a potent 3.6-liter flat-6 twin-turbocharged engine paired with either a 5-speed Tiptronic S or a 6-speed manual transmission, giving drivers the ultimate control over their driving experience. This impressive powertrain delivers a formidable 480 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, ensuring thrilling acceleration and exhilarating performance on the road. With such impressive specs, it's no surprise that this supercar can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds, showcasing its exceptional speed and acceleration capabilities. Despite its powerful performance, the 911 Turbo S (997) maintains a relatively lightweight body, tipping the scales at only 3,495 pounds, further enhancing its agility and handling prowess.

19.

Rimac Concept_One (0 to 60 mph in 2.5 sec)

The Rimac Concept_One stands out as a groundbreaking electric hypercar, featuring a revolutionary design that includes permanent magnet, liquid-cooled synchronous electric motors—one for each wheel. This innovative setup allows the Concept_One to unleash a staggering 1,224 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet of torque, delivering electrifying acceleration and unparalleled performance. With such immense power at its disposal, the Concept_One can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 2.5 seconds, showcasing its exceptional speed and acceleration capabilities. This unique electric hypercar represents the pinnacle of automotive engineering, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of these powerful electric vehicles.

18.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ (0 to 60 mph in 2.5 sec)

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is a true masterpiece of engineering, featuring a monstrous 6.5-liter V12 DOHC 48-valve engine paired with a lightning-fast 7-speed ISR automated manual transmission. This formidable powertrain delivers an astonishing 759 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque, propelling the Aventador SVJ with breathtaking force. Despite its powerful performance, the Aventador SVJ remains impressively lightweight, tipping the scales at just 3,362 pounds. This combination of power and agility allows the Aventador SVJ to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 2.5 seconds, showcasing its exceptional speed and acceleration capabilities. With its aggressive styling and cutting-edge technology, the Aventador SVJ is a true testament to Lamborghini's commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive excellence.

17.

BMW M8 Competition (0 to 60 mph in 2.5 sec)

The BMW M8 Competition is a high-performance marvel, featuring a potent 4.4-liter V8 twin-turbocharged engine with an intercooled design, aluminum block, and heads, delivering a remarkable 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. Paired with an advanced 8-speed automatic transmission, this powertrain propels the M8 Competition to 60 mph in a blistering 2.5 seconds, showcasing its impressive speed and acceleration capabilities. Despite its powerful performance, the M8 Competition maintains a weight of 4,321 pounds, thanks to its use of lightweight materials and advanced engineering. With its blend of power, agility, and luxury, the BMW M8 Competition sets a new standard for high-performance vehicles.

16.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS (991) (0 to 60 mph in 2.5 sec)

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS (991) is a true performance powerhouse, featuring a robust 3.8-liter flat-6 twin-turbocharged engine paired with a lightning-fast 7-speed PDK transmission. This impressive powertrain delivers an exhilarating 691 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, ensuring thrilling acceleration and exceptional performance on the road. Despite its powerful performance, the 911 GT2 RS (991) maintains a relatively lightweight body, tipping the scales at just 3,241 pounds, thanks to its small shape and use of lightweight materials. This combination of power and agility allows the 911 GT2 RS (991) to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in only 2.5 seconds, showcasing its exceptional speed and acceleration capabilities.

15.

Lamborghini Huracán (0 to 60 mph in 2.5 sec)

The Lamborghini Huracán is a true masterpiece of engineering, featuring a powerful 5.2-liter V10 engine paired with a smooth-shifting 7-speed automatic transmission. This formidable powertrain delivers an impressive 631 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, propelling the Huracán with breathtaking force. Despite its powerful performance, the Huracán remains impressively lightweight, tipping the scales at just 3,135 pounds. This combination of power and agility allows the Huracán to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds, highlighting its awesome speed and acceleration.

14.

Porsche 911 Turbo S (991 and 991.2) (0 to 60 mph in 2.5 sec)

The Porsche 911 Turbo S 991 is a powerhouse of performance, featuring a 6-cylinder boxer Biturbo engine paired with a 7-speed PDK transmission. This potent combination delivers an impressive 552 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, ensuring thrilling acceleration and exceptional performance on the road. On the other hand, the Porsche 911 Turbo S 991.2 takes performance to the next level, boasting a twin-turbo flat-6 engine that produces an impressive 580 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. This enhanced power output allows the 911 Turbo S 991.2 to deliver even more exhilarating performance and acceleration.

13.

Bugatti Veyron Super Sport (0 to 60 mph in 2.5 sec)

The Bugatti Veyron Super Sport is indeed a legendary supercar, renowned for its unparalleled performance and engineering excellence. At its heart lies a monstrous 8-liter W16 quad-turbocharged engine, paired with a lightning-fast 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This extraordinary powertrain produces a staggering 1200 horsepower and 1106 pound-feet of torque, propelling the Veyron Super Sport to 60 mph in a mere 2.5 seconds. Despite its immense power and speed, the Veyron Super Sport also boasts impressive attention to detail and luxury, offering a comfortable and refined driving experience.

12.

Koenigsegg Jesko (0 to 60 mph in 2.5 sec)

The Koenigsegg Jesko is a hypercar that redefines the boundaries of performance and engineering excellence. It is powered by a potent 5.0-liter V-8 engine paired with a cutting-edge 9-speed multi-clutch Koenigsegg Light Speed Transmission (LST). This advanced powertrain delivers an astonishing 1,578 horsepower and 1,106 pound-feet of torque, propelling the Jesko with breathtaking force. It is remarkably lightweight, weighing in at just 3,131 pounds. This combination of power and agility allows the Jesko to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 2.5 seconds, highlights the Jesko's power on the road.

11.

Nissan GT-R Nismo (0 to 60 mph in 2.48 sec)

The Nissan GT-R NISMO is a beloved supercar among enthusiasts, known for its exceptional performance and distinctive design. Powered by a potent twin-turbocharged V6 engine, the GT-R NISMO delivers an impressive 600 horsepower and 481 pound-feet of torque. This formidable power allows the GT-R NISMO to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds, showcasing its impressive speed and performance capabilities. Like the other supercars, the GT-R NISMO maintains a relatively lightweight body, weighing in at 3,800 pounds. This combination of power and agility, along with its iconic design, has made the Nissan GT-R NISMO a favorite among car enthusiasts.

10.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale (0 to 60 mph in 2.4 sec)

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is a marvel of automotive engineering, featuring a powerful 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that delivers a remarkable 769 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. This potent powertrain propels the SF90 Stradale to 60 mph in just 2.4 seconds, showcasing its exceptional speed and acceleration capabilities. The SF90 Stradale also maintains a relatively lightweight body, weighing in at 3,527 pounds. This combination of power and agility, along with its stunning design, makes the SF90 Stradale one of the finest turbocharged cars available today.

9.

Porsche Taycan Turbo S (0 to 60 mph in 2.4 sec)

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S represents a groundbreaking leap into the world of electric supercars. Powered by AC permanent-magnet electric motors, this fully electric marvel offers not only impressive performance but also a range of 192 miles on a single charge, making it practical for everyday use. The Taycan Turbo S accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 2.4 seconds, showcasing its electrifying performance capabilities. This combination of speed, range, and innovation solidifies the Taycan Turbo S as a true trailblazer in the realm of electric vehicles, demonstrating Porsche's commitment to delivering high-performance electric cars that redefine the driving experience.

8.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ (0 to 60 mph in 2.3 sec)

Bugatti has indeed established itself as a manufacturer of some of the quickest and most powerful supercars in the world, and the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ is a prime example of this legacy. Equipped with a massive W16 8.0-liter engine mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission, the Chiron Super Sport 300+ delivers a jaw-dropping 1,577 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet of torque. With such immense power at its disposal, the Chiron Super Sport 300+ accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in a mind-blowing 2.3 seconds, showcasing its exceptional speed and acceleration capabilities. This remarkable performance, combined with Bugatti's reputation for luxury and craftsmanship, cements the Chiron Super Sport 300+ as a true masterpiece of automotive engineering.

7.

Lamborghini Huracán Performante (0 to 60 mph in 2.3 sec)

The Lamborghini Huracán Performante is a true marvel of automotive engineering, featuring a powerful 5.2-liter V10 Gas engine paired with a responsive 7-Speed Automatic transmission. This potent powertrain delivers an impressive 630 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, propelling the Huracán Performante with breathtaking acceleration and exhilarating performance. Despite its powerful performance, the Huracán Performante remains lightweight, weighing in at just 3,047 pounds. This combination of power and agility allows the Huracán Performante to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.3 seconds, highlighting its ability to leave competitors in its dust.

6.

Porsche 911 Turbo S (992) (0 to 60 mph in 2.2 sec)

The Porsche 911 Turbo S (992) is a testament to Porsche's commitment to performance and innovation, featuring a potent twin-turbo flat-six 3.7-liter engine that delivers an impressive 590 pound-feet of torque and 640 horsepower. This formidable powertrain propels the 911 Turbo S (992) from 0 to 60 mph in a blistering 2.2 seconds, showcasing its exceptional speed and acceleration capabilities. In addition to its impressive performance, the 911 Turbo S (992) also offers a refined driving experience, with a luxurious interior and advanced technology features. With its combination of power, agility, and comfort, the Porsche 911 Turbo S (992) stands out as one of the quickest and most impressive cars in Porsche's lineup.

5.

Porsche 918 Spyder (0 to 60 mph in 2.1 sec)

The Porsche 918 Spyder stands out as a groundbreaking hybrid hypercar, featuring a 4.6-liter DOHC 32-valve V8 engine that delivers 887 horsepower and 944 pound-feet of torque when combined with its electric motors. This potent powertrain propels the 918 Spyder from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.1 seconds, making it one of the quickest cars in terms of acceleration. Beyond its impressive performance, the 918 Spyder showcases Porsche's commitment to innovation and sustainability, offering improved fuel efficiency and lower emissions compared to traditional hypercars. Overall, the Porsche 918 Spyder remains a landmark achievement in the world of high-performance automobiles.

4.

Tesla Model S Plaid (0 to 60 mph in 1.98 sec)

The Tesla Model S Plaid is a groundbreaking electric car that showcases Tesla's innovative engineering and commitment to performance. Featuring Tesla's first tri-motor drivetrain, the Model S Plaid delivers an astonishing 1,020 horsepower and generates 1,050 pound-feet of combined torque. This impressive powertrain, combined with its lightweight construction, allows the Model S Plaid to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 1.98 seconds. As a fully electric car, the Model S Plaid also boasts the quickest acceleration and the longest range of all in-production electric cars, further solidifying its status as a game-changer in the automotive industry.

3.

Koenigsegg Gemera (0 to 60 mph in 1.9 sec)

The Koenigsegg Gemera is indeed a revolutionary vehicle, setting new standards for performance and innovation. As the world's quickest production car, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in an astonishing 1.9 seconds, thanks to its hybrid powertrain. This powertrain includes a 2.0-liter TFG twin-turbocharged I3 engine combined with three electric motors, delivering 442 pound-feet of torque and 600 horsepower. When the electric system is engaged, the Gemera's power output increases to a staggering 1700 horsepower and 2581 pound-feet of torque. Despite its impressive performance, the Gemera is also the first four-seater car by Koenigsegg, offering a blend of speed, luxury, and practicality that is unmatched in the automotive world.

2.

Rimac Nevera (0 to 60 mph in 1.74 sec)

The Rimac Nevera is a groundbreaking electric hypercar that redefines the limits of speed and performance. With an astonishing 0-60 mph time of just 1.74 seconds, it sets a new benchmark for acceleration in the automotive world. This incredible performance is made possible by its sophisticated all-electric powertrain, which features four electric motors producing a combined output of 1,914 horsepower and 1,740 lb-ft of torque. Despite its blistering speed, the Nevera also offers a range of over 340 miles on a single charge, making it a practical choice for daily driving. With its cutting-edge technology, striking design, and exceptional performance, the Rimac Nevera represents the pinnacle of electric vehicle engineering.

1.

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 (0 to 60 mph in 1.66 sec)

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is a true powerhouse, offering blistering acceleration and raw power that few cars can match. Its remarkable 0-60 mph time of just 1.66 seconds makes it the fastest accelerating production car in the world, a title that speaks to its incredible performance capabilities. Under the hood, the Demon 170 boasts a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 engine that delivers an astonishing 840 horsepower and 770 lb-ft of torque when fueled with 100-octane race fuel. This impressive power output propels the Demon 170 to incredible speeds, making it a highly sought-after vehicle among automotive enthusiasts.

Speed demons

With their jaw-dropping acceleration rates and absolutely mind-blowing speeds, these cars are simply what you need when you're already running late or in a hurry. Just make sure you are not of the faint of heart because these road machines are no joke when it comes to giving you the speed and acceleration that you want.