A few years ago, YouTube created a dynamic platform for creators to share engaging content in the form of short videos. The captivating videos have a maximum length of 60 seconds and empower creators to connect with audiences in new and exciting ways.

Here, we have compiled 15 YouTube Shorts with the most likes.

15.

Jiska koi nhi hota uska khuda hota hai (24.2M Likes)

The video touched the heartstrings of people around the world. It showed how a kid opted to be generous and gave another child the ball that she asked her father.

14.

Favorite sound effecting mom clips (24.3M Likes)

This is a heartwarming video of a mother and son. Here, the son would always provide sound effects to the actions of his mother, using his wind instrument.

13.

The greatest high five in sports history! (25.3m Likes)

This is a funny video of an athlete and a young boy, who happens to be his fan. The young boy was reaching out to the player for a high five and he did it slow mo.

12.

Rating Strangers Shots (28M Likes)

A group of boys would randomly throw a basketball ball to a stranger on the street. Some tried to shoot the ball at the ring, and one successfully pulled the shot.

11.

The Rock Vs Mr. Beast For $100,000 (29M Likes)

In this video, Mr. Beast challenged The Rock to a game of rock, paper, scissors. If The Rock beats Mr. Beast, then the latter will donate $100,000 to any charity that The Rock will choose.

10.

I drew Khaby Lame and Bella Poarch and gave it to them (27M Likes)

Here, Devon drew both Khaby Lame and Bella Poarch and recorded their reactions. He also drew random tattooed people in the train.

9.

Power Tools Racing Is INTENSE! (28M Likes)

In this video, two men competed against each other on what looked like an obstacle course using several power tools.

8.

Revenge (29M Likes)

In the video, people were sleeping on an inflatable in the middle of the pool. As part of the revenge of Lucas and Marcus, they punched a hole on the inflatable.

7.

How Zach King Gets Away With Doing Graffiti (30M Likes)

This is a cool video of a talented graffiti artist. He always manages to run away from those who want to capture him.

6.

Home Alone in a Rush (31M Likes)

Two friends tried to simulate the traps in the iconic movie "Home Alone." They tried to follow the traps and they were quite good at it.

5.

Giving iPhones Instead of Candy on Halloween (32M Likes)

Here, Mr. Beast proved that he can be very generous. On Halloween, instead of candies, he gave the kids iPhones.

4.

OMG BEST TEACHER (35M Likes)

The video shows a couple of students bullying a child and the aftermath of that event.

3.

If Cleaning Was a Timed Sport Part 2 (37M Likes)

If cleaning was a timed sport shows the person hurrying inside the house. What he must simply do is to make sure that he accomplishes everything.

2.

Our MOST INTENSE Balloon Popping Race!! (38M Likes)

This balloon popping race is one for the books. It is a one-of-a-kind balloon popping race you've ever seen.

1.

Would You Fly To Paris For A Baguette? (45M Likes)

In this video, Mr. Beast treats a random teenager to a trip to Paris.

The unstoppable

If you have noticed, a number of YouTube Shorts videos, which landed in our top 15 belong to MrBeast. He certainly has established a name on YouTube! So, will his videos ever fall from the Top 15? No one knows because for as long as his videos are patronized, then he will continue his reign!