The New Year's day attack in New Orleans could put the Sugar Bowl in jeopardy as local officials grapple with the magnitude of the event.

At least 10 people are dead, and 30 injured after a man intentionally drove a pickup truck at high speeds and ran people down on Bourbon Street. The incident happened at about 3:15 a.m.

Police had not, as of Wednesday morning, released the suspect's name or a motive for the attack. The man died in an exchange of gunfire with police, Fox News reported.

"The Sugar Bowl Committee is devastated by the terrible events from early this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state, and federal levels and will communicate further details as they become available," Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said in a statement.

The Sugar Bowl pits Notre Dame vs. Georgia in the quarterfinal of the College Football playoffs. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7:45 p.m. CST, Jan. 1.

New Orleans is also set to host the Super Bowl in early February.