Social media users began relentlessly harassing the FBI, calling for the release of the agency's files on disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein after the bureau announced that it was looking for tips regarding gender-affirming care for children.

The FBI took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to ask for such tips and other relevant information.

"Help the FBI protect children. As the Attorney General has made clear, we will protect our children and hold accountable those who mutilate them under the guise of gender-affirming care. Report tips of any hospitals, clinics, or practitioners performing these surgical procedures on children at 1-800-CALL-FBI or http://tips.fbi.gov," the agency wrote.

Users quickly pointed out the bureau's goal of protecting children, arguing that releasing the Epstein files would uphold that sentiment.

"Seeing that Epstein files are still unreleased; I don't think the FBI actually cares about children's safety," wrote one user.

"Here's a tip: investigate yourselves! Everyone from Epstein's client list is still walking free, with zero repercussions. You guys are NOT serious about protecting our children," another chided.

"Right. Just like you helped the children on Epstein's island," one user said sarcastically.

"You c***s are literally hiding the biggest pedophilia ring known to man, because it was rich people who bought the children. Kindly f*** off," one user added.

"Have you thought of arresting high-profile pedophiles like Epstein's clients? Letting a certain group of pedos go solely because they are rich, famous people being used by our Deep State and the Mossad shouts that you care more about the ability to garner votes/favors than the welfare of the abused children," another wrote. "Good luck when you meet God and try to explain."

The post from the FBI came on the second day of Pride Month, with the Trump administration having launched a crackdown on rights for LGBTQ+ youth, especially transgender individuals, since President Donald Trump's first day in office.

"Health care for trans youth is just that — it's health care," Laurel Powell, a Human Rights Campaign spokesperson, said in a statement obtained by Axios.

"Threatening to weaponize the FBI against American doctors who are following medical best practice would undermine parents who just want their children to thrive. There is no room for Donald Trump, the FBI or anyone else in the exam room," they continued.

