Inflation in the US showed signs of moderation in February, in line with expectations, according to data released Friday by the Commerce Department.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding food and energy, increased by 2.8% on a 12-month basis, with a 0.3% rise from the previous month. These figures, matching estimates, are closely monitored by the Federal Reserve as a key indicator of inflationary pressures.

The headline PCE reading, which includes volatile food and energy costs, also saw a 0.3% increase for the month, with a 2.5% rise over the 12-month period. Although slightly below estimates for the month, the annual increase remains elevated, indicating persistent inflationary pressures in the economy.

Rising energy costs played a significant role in pushing up the headline inflation reading, with a notable 2.3% increase. However, the food index saw only a marginal 0.1% uptick. Interestingly, inflationary pressures were more pronounced on the goods side, which recorded a 0.5% increase, compared to a 0.3% rise for services. This contrasts with the trend observed over the past year, where services saw a sharper increase of 3.8%, while goods experienced a slight decline of 0.2%.

Several factors contributed to the upward pressure on inflation, including international travel services, air transportation, and financial services and insurance. On the goods side, motor vehicles and parts emerged as the biggest contributors to inflationary pressures.

In conjunction with the rise in inflation, consumer spending witnessed a substantial increase of 0.8% for the month, surpassing estimates of 0.5%. However, personal income growth was more modest, with a 0.3% increase, slightly below the expected 0.4%.

The data release comes amidst ongoing deliberations at the Federal Reserve regarding monetary policy. Despite the moderation in inflation, the Fed has signaled a cautious approach, holding its benchmark short-term borrowing rate steady and indicating that it has not yet seen sufficient progress on inflation to consider rate cuts. However, market expectations remain aligned with projections for potential rate cuts later in the year, as indicated by the CME Group's FedWatch measure of futures market action.

The moderation in inflation observed in February reflects a broader trend of easing price pressures, which began in 2023 after reaching a peak of 7.1% in mid-2022. Supply chain disruptions eased, resulting in reduced material costs, while increased job availability helped to temper wage growth, a key driver of inflation. Despite these developments, inflation remains above the Fed's target of 2%, prompting concerns among the public about the impact of high prices on household finances.

The combination of easing inflation and robust economic growth has raised expectations for a "soft landing" scenario, wherein inflation is tamed without causing a recession. If inflation continues to ease, the Fed is likely to commence rate cuts in the coming months, which could have broader implications for borrowing costs and economic activity.

While the PCE index provides a comprehensive measure of inflation, it tends to show lower levels compared to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), favored by some analysts. The discrepancy between the two indices underscores the complexity of measuring inflation accurately and the diverse factors influencing price dynamics in the economy.