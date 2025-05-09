Cameron Hamilton, the acting head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has been fired just one day after he told lawmakers he did not support the dismantling of the agency, contrary to the rest of the administration.

A spokesperson from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed the dismissal, as per CNN. Hamilton, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, was escorted out of FEMA's headquarters on Thursday, according to sources familiar with the situation.

DHS appoints new FEMA chief without explanation

DHS' Tricia McLaughlin confirmed that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem decided to remove Hamilton and appoint David Richardson as his replacement, effective immediately. However, she did not provide a reason for Hamilton's dismissal.

The firing happened just one day after Hamilton defended FEMA while speaking to the House Appropriations Committee. He stated that eliminating the agency would not be in the best interest of the American people, although he acknowledged that the final decision rests with the president and Congress.

Trump, Noem push to eliminate FEMA

For several months, both Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have pushed for the elimination of FEMA, which falls under the Department of Homeland Security.

Noem recently repeated this position during a House committee hearing, saying FEMA has failed in many situations and that disaster response should be led by states with support from the federal government.

Trump and Noem have called FEMA partisan, inefficient, and unnecessary. They have also accused the agency of using politically driven agendas to distribute funds.

In contrast, Hamilton, in his testimony, strongly supported FEMA. He praised the agency's staff and emphasized the importance of cutting through bureaucracy, adding that FEMA should focus its efforts and budget on major natural disasters, while smaller emergencies should be managed by individual states.

Hamilton points to system flaws

Hamilton acknowledged that while FEMA has a strong and capable workforce, many of its systems are outdated and need improvement. He said that FEMA is often used by states as a financial backup for routine problems that should be managed locally.

This, he explained, has created a culture of dependency and inefficiency, which can delay help for people who truly need it.