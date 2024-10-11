Oregon Police Find Large Stash of Drugs Inside Bag Labeled 'Definitely Not a Bag Full of Drugs'
A driver and passenger were arrested after officers found fentanyl and meth hidden inside a misleadingly labeled bag
During a routine stop, Oregon police officers pulled over a stolen car and found a large stash of fentanyl and methamphetamine inside a bag labeled "Definitely Not a Bag Full of Drugs," according to a report.
The incident took place Tuesday when officers stopped a man and woman driving a stolen vehicle in Southeast Portland. The traffic stop led to officers finding the bag with 10 combined grams of the two substances, according to The Oregonian.
Mia Rochelle Baggenstos, 37, and Reginald Lamont Reynolds, 35, were the occupants of the vehicle. Along with the bag of substances, officers also found cash, a loaded revolver, and drug scales.
Both Reynolds and Baggenstos were aprehended and taken into custody. Reynolds faces several charges, including delivery and possession of methamphetamine.
Baggenstos was arrested on similar charges, but may not be prosecuted, according to court documents obtained by the outlet.
