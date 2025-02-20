Several of Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman's top staffers have quit, accusing the Democratic politician of being "a useful idiot for Republicans."

Two of Fetterman staffers quit on Thursday, despite the growing difficulty for Democrats to find work in Washington, D.C., bringing the total to six. A former member of Fetterman's team told The Intercept they were not surprised by the office's "major staff turnover," especially as the Pennsylvania representative continues aligning himself with President Donald Trump.

"This is a guy who came in talking about being a champion for labor and he's gone pretty quiet on it," the anonymous former staffer told The Intercept. "This is a guy who, since Trump won, is for lack of better word basically a useful idiot for Republicans. He's supporting stuff and it gives them cover to say, 'Look it's bipartisan, we got Fetterman.'"

The first three staffers quit after Oct. 7, 2023, after Fetterman affirmed he was not a progressive Democrat, despite running as one when he was elected in 2022, amid left-wing backlash over his unequivocal support for Israel, an issue that continues tainting his team's loyalty.

"I think the staff is probably frustrated that working in the Fetterman office means you're just working on Israel all the time," the former staffer told the outlet.

Fetterman has also supported the current administration's crackdown on immigration, voicing his support for the Laken Riley Act.

Originally published by Latin Times