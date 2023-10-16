KEY POINTS FIFTY FIFTY member Keena has reportedly changed her legal representative

Her label, Attrakt, allegedly announced that she would "return to her agency"

FIFTY FIFTY has been in an ongoing legal battle with Attrakt since June

Keena, who previously accused Attrakt of breach of contract and betrayal of trust with her FIFTY FIFTY bandmates Aran, Sio and Saena, has reportedly changed her legal representative from Barun to Shinwon and dropped the lawsuit against her label.

On Monday, FIFTY FIFTY reportedly submitted a withdrawal of appeal against the dismissal of the injunction to suspend the group's exclusive contract to the Seoul High Court, filed against its label, Attrakt, per Osen.

According to Barun law firm, it was Keena who submitted the withdrawal of the appeal. When asked about her decision, the FIFTY FIFTY member allegedly declined to share why she withdrew her appeal.

After withdrawing her appeal, Keena reportedly contacted her agency. Attrakt then announced that she would be back with the label, per SPOTV News.

English translation of @ fifi_fifi1118 Instagram post dated Oct 16, 2023, revealing that the beautiful stories about the CEO's sacrifice distorted the facts and expenses were shared by the members themselves. The members suffered greatly as a result of distorted public perception pic.twitter.com/c5XNY0jnOF — HunniesUnited (@hunniesunited) October 16, 2023

Meanwhile, her other three bandmates, Aran, Sio and Saena, will reportedly continue their fight against Attrakt.

The group reportedly released lengthy statements against Attrakt through their Instagram account under the username @fifi_fifi1118. They made their first post in August by sharing a handwritten letter captioned, "...We hope you understand our situation as follows. Thank you."

The statements reportedly tell of the alleged poor treatment they have experienced from Attrakt. Upon the release of their statements, the girls were heavily criticized and the credibility of their claims were questioned.

In the most recent post on the @fifi_fifi1118 Instagram account, the girl group shared a new statement saying, "We hoped the beautiful stories would just remain as stories."

In the post were new statements laying out arguments to disprove Attrakt CEO Jun Hong-joon's claims from his media interview that he used his personal funds to manage FIFTY FIFTY's expenses.

Contrary to CEO Hong-joon's claims that he sold his car to provide for the girls, FIFTY FIFTY claimed that the funds used for them were listed as debts they had to repay, according to an English translation by Hunnies United.

The group also disputed the CEO's claim that the members were provided with luxurious accommodations in Gangnam. According to Hunnies United's English translation, the girls stated that other people were living in the accommodation and that the members who were not given a place in the rooms lived in the hallway or living room.

The court recently dismissed FIFTY FIFTY's request to suspend its contract with Attrakt due to a lack of evidence proving that the latter violated its part of the contract and betrayed its trust, but the members immediately filed an appeal.

However, with Keena's change in her position in this appeal, fans wonder how the ongoing legal dispute between the other FIFTY FIFTY members and Attrakt will end.