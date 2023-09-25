KEY POINTS FIFTY FIFTY dropped a new compilation album titled "The Beginning"

FIFTY FIFTY previously released a new compilation album amid its ongoing legal battle with Attrakt. Unfortunately, it's failing to receive positive feedback from the fans — known as HUNNIES.

On Friday, the rookie K-Pop group shocked the entire K-Pop community after a new album titled "The Beginning" was released on music streaming platforms and physical music stores. The album featured a total of 11 tracks, including five versions of "Cupid" and the songs "Lovin' Me," "Tell Me" and "Higher," among others, per Koreaboo.

The record was distributed under Warner Music Korea, with FIFTY FIFTY's label Attrakt listed as the management. Ahn Sung Gil was also named the chief composer/producer.

It was unclear why Warner Music released the album despite the lawsuit between FIFTY FIFTY and Attrakt. But the latter's CEO spoke with local media outlets, saying it was only a "repackaged" version of the original album, "The FIFTY," released in November 2022.

"This version is a repackaged version for U.S. release. The planning for this version took place in May, and a contract was signed with Warner Music Korea in early July. At the beginning of August, I shipped about 156,000 copies to the U.S. for distribution, and that's the album [that] has been revealed on domestic music streaming platforms today," Jun Hong-joon said.

However, fans were unhappy with the release and started a mass petition to "boycott" all paid products named under Attrakt.

Per an announcement from the Twitter fan account @fiftyfiftyfeed, the FIFTY FIFTY union opted to shun the album because of the alleged continued mistreatment toward Aran, Sio, Keena and Saena. They also protested against how the label shed a "bad light" on the members, which affected the opinion of the general public and the entertainment industry.

The FIFTY FIFTY Fan Union has decided to proceed with a boycott. Please read the document in full.#FIFTYFIFTY #피프티피프티 pic.twitter.com/gYKORADqNU — FIFTY FIFTY Updates (@fiftyfiftyfeed) September 23, 2023

The boycott will continue until the defamatory statements and articles against FIFTY FIFTY are "retracted" and until the members are finally freed from their exclusive contracts, according to the fan account.

Such actions for the protest include the non-purchase of albums or singles — both physical and digital — general merchandise, tickets for paid events and streaming content. The user also urged other fans to unfollow the official social media accounts handled by Attrakt, specifically "@we_fiftyfifty" on Twitter, TikTok and Instagram. A checklist was also made available online.

Aside from the protest, another user mentioned how the album had "bad" quality — another reason not to buy the physical copy. The user started a thread showing each product included in the album and gave a description. The caption read, "A thread on how the new [FIFTY FIFTY] album is so bad it's actually pathetic," adding a disclaimer that it was not meant to throw hate at the members who had "nothing" to do with the release.

a thread on how the new fifty fifty album is so bad it's actually pathetic.



disclaimer: I'm not hating on the girls, who had NOTHING to do with this album. my critique is directed toward attr*kt and w*rner, who continue to exploit the girls in the middle of a lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/vjQkkCn0rH — cam is arem's style 🎸💎 (@trashb0rb) September 23, 2023

In 24 hours since the boycott on Saturday, FIFTY FITY's social media account saw a decrease in followers. 2,400 followers were lost on Twitter, and 2,000 users unfollowed on Instagram.