KEY POINTS The Ethereum + Shibarium bridge beta is now available for public testing

According to some Shib Army members, the bridge could be the 'final puzzle piece' Kusama was talking about in their blog

SHIB was trading down at $0.000007871 as of 2:35 a.m. ET on Thursday

The Shiba Inu ecosystem is anticipated to launch Shibarium in August. While the development team, led by the pseudonymous lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, has not yet announced the official release date of the project, the Shib Army is speculating that the public testing of the Ethereum + Shibarium bridge could be the "final puzzle piece" the head honcho referred to in one of their blog posts.

The announcement about the Ethereum + Shibarium beta bridge was made Wednesday via the Shib Ecosystem and Shibarium Tech official marketing specialist, who uses the handle @LucieSHIB.

"Shibarium Beta Bridge has gone live for public testing," the top Shiba Inu official tweeted, before adding, "Be among the first to try out this revolutionary cross-chain solution."

The marketing specialist also reminded the Shib Army, or the loyal and fierce members of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, to "always exercise caution and verify authenticity before connecting your wallet to any website" and only use "faucets" and never to use "real Assets."

Lucie also told the International Business Times that the public beta test of the Ethereum + Shibarium bridge is a crucial undertaking in preparation for the official launch of the highly anticipated layer-2 scalability solution, Shibarium.

🔥 Shibarium Beta Bridge has gone live for public testing! 🎉



Be among the first to try out this revolutionary cross-chain solution.



Remember, always exercise caution and verify authenticity before connecting your wallet to any website.



PLEASE DO NOT USE YOUR REAL ASSETS!… pic.twitter.com/7yfhX8gQc6 — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) July 26, 2023

"Testing the Shibarium Bridge before launch is vital as it helps identify and fix vulnerabilities, ensuring a robust and trustworthy system for users and developers," she said.

According to some members of the Shib Army, the bridge is the "final puzzle piece" Kusama was talking about in their previous blog. The pseudonymous lead developer noted in their blog that the "final puzzle piece is available" and that "Shibarium is next (with maybe one or two more surprises on the way in between)."

But what is this Ethereum + Shibarium bridge, and why is the Shiba Ecosystem so hyped about it?

Designed to be fast, cost-effective and flexible, the Ethereum + Shibarium bridge serves as a scaling solution that uses the Plasma + POS platform's dual consensus architecture. It is described as a ground-breaking solution that promises to deliver advancement in the Shiba ecosystem by allowing SHIB users to enjoy secure and seamless cross-chain transactions on the Shibarium.

This revolutionary technology puts higher importance on speed and decentralization and allows "enabled arbitrary state transitions on its sidechains along with EVM support."

The purpose of this bridge is to enable users to transfer crypto assets between two networks without involving any third party. This helps eliminate associated risks and prevents any impact on market liquidity.

The team behind Shibarium realized the crucial role of a bridge in moving assets between two large-scale blockchain networks. This required a secure and robust cross-chain bridge, leading to the development of the Ethereum +Shibarium bridge, a "trustless and bi-directional transaction environment between Shibarium and Ethereum."

The bridge, currently in beta testing, has several features, including not changing the circulating supply when the token crosses it.

Also, "Shibarium mints the same number of tokens (1:1) as a pegged token when a token leaves the Ethereum network," and for tokens to be moved back to the Ethereum network, "they are burned on the Shibarium network and unlocked on the Ethereum network during the process."

Some members of the Shib Army already joined the public beta test of the Ethereum + Shibarium bridge and shared their feedback on the social media platform X.

A user who uses the handle @Cryptolight_z tweeted, "The #shibarium bridge test is amazingly good, safe, easy to use, between #Shibarium and Ethereum. It's unbelievably great, especially the security, congratulations to the whole team and @UnificationUND."

Another user, RankdikaeHodl, claimed they "tested successfully earlier 🔥🔥🔥 very excited."

https://t.co/8pAXbFhvBq tested succesfully earlier 🔥🔥🔥 very excited — Rank'd i kae Hodl# (@RankdikaeHodl) July 26, 2023

SHIB was trading down at $0.000007871, with a 24-hour trading volume of $85,792,174 as of 2:35 a.m. ET on Thursday. This represented a 0.24% decrease in the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu's total circulating supply stood at 589,346,914,631,298 SHIBs, and its value has decreased by 0.24%, with a market cap of $4,638,898,256, according to the latest data from CoinMarketCap.

Around the same time, BONE - the gas fee token of the Shibarium - was trading in the green zone at $1.29 with a 24-hour trading volume up by 15.23% at $8,852,930. This represented a 3.23% increase in the last 24 hours.

As per the latest data from CoinMarketCap, BONE's total circulating supply stood at 229,923,351 BONEs, and its value has increased by 3.23%, with a market cap of $295,759,613.