The aftermath of the 9/11 attacks was devastating, not just for those who lost loved ones but also for the thousands who were exposed to toxic dust and debris. Many first responders, residents, and workers in the area are still dealing with serious health issues decades later.

While the emotional scars remain, the physical ones are just as alarming. Those affected have sought help through different programs, including the 9/11 compensation fund, to manage their medical expenses and lost income. Many more are yet to get the help they need to deal with these health issues.

Here are five illnesses the 9/11 Exposure Zone victims continue to battle with years after the unfortunate attacks:

1. Respiratory Diseases

One of the biggest health concerns is respiratory diseases. The air was filled with toxic particles from collapsed buildings, including asbestos, lead, and other harmful substances. As a result, many survivors suffer from chronic bronchitis, asthma, and other lung conditions. Some even developed interstitial lung disease, which makes breathing extremely difficult.

2. Cancer Risks

Another serious issue is cancer. Believe it or not, exposure to toxic dust has been linked to several types of cancer, including lung, thyroid, and skin cancer. Some cancers take years to develop, which means new cases are still being diagnosed today. The 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund (VCF) helps cover medical costs for those battling these illnesses, but many still struggle to get the financial support they need.

3. Heart Disease

Heart disease is also a growing problem. The stress and trauma of 9/11, combined with exposure to toxic substances, have increased the risk of cardiovascular conditions. Studies show that first responders and survivors have higher rates of heart attacks, strokes, and hypertension.

On top of that, many victims find it difficult to access the right healthcare professionals who understand the link between their conditions and 9/11 exposure.

4. Mental Health Struggles

Mental health struggles are another major concern. PTSD, depression, and anxiety affect many who lived through the attacks or participated in rescue and recovery efforts. The trauma of that day still haunts them, making daily life difficult.

Unfortunately, mental health treatment can be expensive, and not everyone knows how to access compensation to cover therapy and medications.

5. Digestive Disorders

Additionally, digestive disorders are common among exposure zone victims. The toxic dust didn't just affect the lungs but also caused long—term digestive issues. Many survivors now deal with acid reflux, Barrett's esophagus, and other gastrointestinal problems that require ongoing treatment.

Wrapping It Up

The health effects of 9/11 exposure are severe, and many victims continue to struggle daily. While programs like the 9/11 compensation fund exist to help, not everyone knows how to claim what they're entitled to. That's why working with experienced 9/11 fund lawyers or a well-informed attorney can make a huge difference.

If you or a loved one is battling a 9/11-related illness, don't wait—seek help and get the support you need to fight these ongoing health battles.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald