A pair of luxury real estate tycoons and their brother allegedly "repeatedly" drugged and raped "dozens of women" as part of a long-running, New York City sex trafficking scheme, prosecutors say.

High-end real estate agents Tal and Oren Alexander, and their brother, Alon, were arrested in Miami on federal charges of sexual assault Wednesday, The New York Times, USA TODAY, and WABC-TV reported.

The trio of suspects allegedly spent over a decade during which they weaponized their wealth and status, plotting to "repeatedly and violently drug, sexually assault and rape dozens of women," the federal indictment unsealed Wednesday following their arrests read, according to the station.

"At times, the Alexander brothers arranged for these sexual assaults well in advance, using the promise of luxury experiences, travel and accommodations to lure and entice women to locations where they were they were then forcibly raped or sexually assaulted, sometimes by multiple men, including one or more of the Alexander brothers," the indictment stated.

The brothers allegedly began their sex trafficking ring in 2010 and purportedly deployed "deception, fraud and coercion" to lure "sufficiently attractive" women to parties, events and vacations where they were subsequently assaulted, said prosecutors.

They allegedly found their victims through dating apps or social media.

As part of the scheme, the Alexanders would allegedly drug some of their victims' drinks.

"We are glad to hear that there will finally be some measure of accountability for the Alexander brothers and justice for their many victims," a statement released by attorney David Gottlieb, who is representing several of the victims, read. "We applaud all the survivors who have had the strength and courage to speak up about their unimaginable experiences after years of pain and suffering."

The Alexanders have not yet entered pleas to the charges.