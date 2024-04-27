Rep. Bill Posey (R-Fla.) announced that he will retire at the end of this year, joining a growing trend of congressional retirements.

In a statement, Posey, who was first elected to Congress in 2008, said, "It has been the greatest honor of Katie's and my life to represent you in Congress. And, polls suggest that because of you support, I could remain in the job forever, and we were looking forward to another spirited campaign for a final term in office."

"However, earlier this week circumstances beyond my control now require me to suspend my re-election campaign," he was quoted as saying by NBC News. The statement did not further elaborate on what those circumstances are.

The announcement from Rep. Bill Posey (R-Fla.) came shortly after the filing deadline for candidates looking to fill his seat in the district, located east of Orlando.

The Florida lawmaker expressed his anticipation of assisting former President Trump in his re-election bid and revealed his objective of seeing state Senate President Mike Haridopolos succeed him in the House.

"For many years, Mike has served as my Congressional Finance Committee Chairman, while I have mentored him to replace me," Posey stated. "Mike was, and remains, my first choice to represent you, me, and our district in Congress."

"Without delving into many personal details, circumstances aligned during the past week, and Mike decided he was prepared for Congress," Posey continued, emphasizing Haridopolos's conservative principles and diligent work ethic. "I wholeheartedly endorse him and will lend my full support to ensure his election."

Posey's departure marks him as the 23rd GOP member of Congress to announce their exit from the House at the end of their term, as reported by the House Press Gallery. This tally excludes members who departed from the House midway through their term.

Posey, aged 76, has served as the representative for Florida's 8th Congressional District since 2008. Recently he voted against the foreign aid package supported by Speaker Mike Johnson, and he also opposed reauthorizing a contentious surveillance program.