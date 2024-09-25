Florida Man Gunned Down In Restaurant Over Song Playing On Jukebox
Fort Lauderdale police's fugitive unit and the US Marshals Service reportedly located and arrested the suspect
New details have emerged as police have arrested a suspect in the case of a Florida man gunned down in a restaurant over a song on the jukebox.
Cesar Esquivel Estrada, 46, is accused of fatally shooting 54-year-old Socorro Camacho on Monday at the Antojitos Mexicanos restaurant in Fort Lauderdale.
Frequent patron Mauro Bonilla said witnesses told him Camacho insulted the shooter inside Antojitos Mexicanos around 1:30 a.m. Monday, teasing, "You're not a real Mexican if you play that (expletive) music."
The confrontation at the eatery quickly turned deadly.
"The guy who got insulted pulled his weapon and started shooting... the other guy didn't give him a chance," said Bonilla.
An arrest warrant was issued for Estrada on Monday. Fort Lauderdale police's fugitive unit and the US Marshals Service located and arrested Estrada on Tuesday, according to NBC Miami.
