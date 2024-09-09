A 73-year-old man trying to leave a lodge on Saturday night instead drove into the front of the building, injuring 30 people.

The driver, identified by Apache Junction police as Thomas Edward Kain, was inebriated when the crash occurred at around 7:30 pm.

Kain, who had been at the bar at Elks Lodge near Apache Trail and Lost Dutchman Boulevard, left the bar and got into his Ford pickup truck, which he then crashed into the building. Apache Junction police also stated that the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control will be conducting its own investigation of the incident.

Kain was being held in police custody.

According to Apache Junction Police, 10 of the injured were taken to various hospitals in the area. While one victim remains in stable but critical condition, all other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Five additional victims drove themselves to hospitals for treatment, and the remaining 15 were treated at the scene of the incident.

Apache Junction Police and @sfmd_az_gov are working a scene at the Elks Lodge (2455 N Apache Trail). A vehicle collided into the building, causing multiple injuries and several people are being transported to the hospital. #AJPD — AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) September 8, 2024

Officer Darrin Hatch with Apache Junction Police described how authorities received a 911 call from a patron at the Elks Lodge.

"I haven't seen anything like this here in Apache Junction," Hatch said. "I'm just grateful that nobody is seriously hurt where life-threatening injuries are involved because that's one of my biggest questions when I get to scenes like this."

Following the crash, the City of Apache Junction released a statement addressing the incident on X (formerly Twitter).

"On behalf of our Mayor and City Council, our hearts go out to everyone affected by this incident. We extend our deepest concern and support to the victims and their families, and want to acknowledge our first responders who are working tirelessly to support them during this time."

On behalf of our Mayor and City Council, our hearts go out to everyone affected by this incident. We extend our deepest concern and support to the victims and their families, and want to acknowledge our first responders who are working tirelessly to support them during this time. https://t.co/ewQyr6H6lm — Apache Junction, AZ (@AJCityAZ) September 8, 2024

Authorities continued by sharing a warning statement regarding the potential dangers of driving under the influence.

"This accident shows just how dangerous it can be to drink and drive. Alcohol impairs your ability to drive safely by reducing your reaction time and decision-making skills. We are grateful that there were no fatalities, and this story could have ended very differently." The statement read.

"We want everyone to remember that drunk driving can have serious consequences, not just for the driver but for everyone around them. To keep our community safe, always plan ahead for a safe ride if you've been drinking and encourage friends and family to do the same."