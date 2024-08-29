Ford Motor Co. has become the latest company to back away from diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs amid pressure from conservative groups, according to reports.

"We are mindful that our employees and customers hold a wide range of beliefs, and the external and legal environment related to political and social issues continues to evolve," Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement posted on X by conservative commentator Robby Starbuck.

Starbuck claimed he was in the "middle of investigating woke policies" at Ford but got confirmation that the manufacturer would be "making changes." He has also hounded other companies, like Lowe's, Tractor Supply and John Deere, over their DEI policies.

In Farley's memo, he noted that the company over the past year "has taken a fresh look at our policies and practices to ensure they support our values, drive business results, and take into account the current landscape."

Farley listed a number of recent changes Ford has made, pointing out that it "remains deeply committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace" and building a team that "leverages diverse perspectives, backgrounds and thinking styles."

He also said that Ford will not use "quotas or tie compensation to the achievement of specific diversity goals. Likewise, while we continue to develop a dealer body that reflects the communities they serve, we will not use quotas for minority dealerships or suppliers."

"We made the decision early this year to stop participating in external culture surveys such as the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index and various 'best places to work' lists," Farley said in the memo.

A statement on X by the Human Rights Campaign needled Ford, saying the "not-so-tough company cowers to internet troll at the expense of employees and communities."

"With the LGBTQ+ community wielding $1.4 TRILLION in spending power and 30% of Gen Z identifying as LGBTQ+, we won't forget this shortsighted decision and its impact," the organization added.

Companies signed on to diversity initiatives in the wake of national protests over the police killing of George Floyd and other Black Americans in 2020.