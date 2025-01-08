President Joe Biden's recent reflections on his decision not to seek reelection are sparking heated reactions, with former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh delivering one of the harshest critiques yet.

Walsh took to Twitter, blasting Biden for remarks he made in an interview with USA Today that many perceived as undermining Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Wrong. And nobody wants to hear it," Walsh tweeted after Biden suggested his declining vigor played a role in stepping aside but framed Harris' campaign struggles as partly her own.

"Joe Biden, by waiting so long to get out, you put Kamala Harris in a terrible spot, and she still ran a great campaign. Her loss is on you, not her. Shame on you for taking another shot at her here. Way to keep killing your legacy," Walsh continued.

The comments, a response to Biden's candid admission that while he believed he could have defeated Donald Trump again, the realities of aging and public skepticism over his fitness for office led him to pass the baton. In the interview, published Wednesday, Biden said he reviewed polling data suggesting he could win but acknowledged, "Who the hell knows?" about the demands of another term.

Biden's decision to exit the race late in the game left Harris stepping into an uphill battle.

Analysts noted her campaign faced mounting questions about whether voters viewed her as a strong contender. Biden's critics, like Walsh, argue his delayed departure only added to those challenges.

This is not the first time Walsh, a former Republican presidential candidate, has publicly weighed in on political dynamics. The conservative former congressman has condemned extremism within his own party. Ahead of the 2024 election, he urged moderate Republicans to stand against Trump, labeling him a "jackass."

Walsh's latest remarks about Biden signal he's not afraid to cross party lines when calling out what he sees as poor leadership.

Biden's comments, paired with Walsh's scathing response, brings renewed attention to the challenges facing the Democratic Party as they plan for the future. Walsh's critique echoes concerns from Democratic strategists who worry about maintaining unity while building a strong slate of candidates for the next election cycle.

Walsh's post sparked a flurry of responses on X. One commenter questioned Biden's legacy, tying it to economic issues, "Legacy? Inflation it is. Can't afford much. I felt for her the other day in Congress as she had to read the vote count. Yes, had she had more time, it might have had an impact on the outcome."

Another user noted, "Yes, all Biden's fault. I mean we all remember how popular she was in her first three years in office with that low 30s approval polling."