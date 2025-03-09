Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has accused his former network and U.S. politicians of using anti-Iran rhetoric to push for war, warning that the narrative is being manipulated to justify military intervention.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have been high for years, especially since President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) and imposed harsh sanctions on Tehran.

Meanwhile, conservative media outlets, including Fox News, have repeatedly portrayed Iran as a major threat, often citing its alleged support for terrorist organizations.

On Saturday, Carlson took to X to criticize Fox News and U.S. politicians for what he described as "softening up the base for war." He questioned how many Americans had actually been killed by Iran on U.S. soil in the past 20 years, arguing that domestic issues like drug overdoses and crime pose a far greater threat.

Fox News is wall to wall with dead-eyed politicians telling you that Iran is a dangerous “sponsor of terror.” Softening up the base for a war. But what exactly does that phrase mean, and how does it apply to the United States? Here’s one measure: over the past twenty years, how… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 8, 2025

"How about we focus on our own country for a minute," he concluded.

His post came amid renewed calls from some U.S. lawmakers and commentators for military action against Iran, following heightened tensions over Tehran's nuclear ambitions and regional conflicts.

Carlson's remarks have sparked debate, with some praising his opposition to war and others accusing him of downplaying Iran's role in global conflicts.

Originally published on Latin Times