Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce admonished President Joe Biden for his criticisms of President-elect Donald Trump after Biden told the press that Trump could learn "decency" by following the example of the late President Jimmy Carter.

On Sunday, Carter passed away in Georgia at the age of 100. He was honored by many political figures, including Biden and Trump, who both released statements paying tribute to the late former president.

Biden held a press conference addressing Carter's death, stating at the event that the President-elect could learn from Carter in making an effort to embrace a basic principle.

"Decency," Biden said. "Decency. Decency."

WATCH: “Shameful and embarrassing” — Fox News’ Tammy Bruce calls out Joe Biden for using Jimmy Carter's death to take a dig at Trump. @HeyTammyBruce pic.twitter.com/GtvIHTex8n — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) December 30, 2024

"Can you imagine Jimmy Carter walking by someone who needed something and just keep walking?" he continued. "Can you imagine Jimmy Carter referring to someone by the way they look or the way they talk? I can't. I can't."

The following Monday, Bruce, an avid Trump supporter, heavily criticized Biden's comments on Fox News' Outnumbered.

"Look, it's a shame, and it's embarrassing for Joe Biden. He had that gritted teeth thing that he does. I've said before on this program and other places, and we know for 50 years Joe Biden has been a jerk," she said.

"This is what we've been seeing and it's partly what the American people don't like. You might not agree with Trump's style. But Biden is presented as being as he was the unifier and the nice guy," she continued. "You know, Scranton, Joe. And he's mean and he's a bully. And it's a shame and it's embarrassing and it's unfortunate."