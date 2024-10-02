Fox News host Neil Cavuto told viewers that the news outlet was "learning" that Donald Trump "resorted to crime" to stay in power, according to a newly unsealed court document revealing the extent of Special Counsel Jack Smith's case against the former president.

"In this newly unsealed court paper, we're learning that former President Trump resorted to crime in a bid to cling to power after the 2020 election," Cavuto said during this afternoon's broadcast of his daily news program "Your World."

Fox News host Neil Cavuto: "In this newly unsealed court paper, we're learning that former President Trump resorted to crime in a bid to cling to power after the 2020 election." pic.twitter.com/c5QeXdMm6r — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 2, 2024

"We don't know much more than that," Cavuto continued. "A lot of this stuff was going to be coming out anyway. We're going to be getting to the bottom of it."

The partially redacted version of Smith's filing was compiled in the context of a recent Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity. The July ruling stated that official acts while serving as President cannot be prosecuted, but unofficial acts can. The Special Counsel alleges that some of Trump's actions in the wake of the 2020 election were private acts for which the ex-preisdent should be prosecuted.

Judge Tanya Chutkan unsealed the 165-page document Wednesday, making the criminal arguments of Federal prosecutors available to the public for the first time.