Globally renowned investment firm Franklin Templeton, which launched its Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) last Thursday, triggered speculations after it made a series of bullish tweets about the potential of Solana and Ethereum blockchain apart from Bitcoin.

Franklin Templeton, recognized as one of the largest asset management companies globally, and managing a substantial portfolio with assets totaling over $1.4 trillion, praised Solana and Ethereum blockchains, hyping the crypto community to speculate that a Solana ETF could be on its way.

On Wednesday, Franklin Templeton's official X account expressed its admiration for the various advancements within the Solana ecosystem, particularly crediting the leadership of Anatoly Yakovenko.

"On Solana, we see Anatoly's vision of a single atomic state machine as a powerful use case of decentralized blockchains, lowering information asymmetry. And we are impressed by all the activity seen on Solana in Q4 2023: DePIN, DeFi, Meme coins, NFT innovation, Firedancer," the tweet read.

Franklin Templeton also said in another tweet, "We believe as blockchains improve in fees and performance, the potential use cases that are unlocked grow exponentially. Improving the economics and experience for the end user cannot be overstated."

"Other L1s outside of BTC, ETH, SOL have massive potential, and we are continuing to support, monitor, and develop on these networks as they grow and mature," the asset management giant said in another tweet.

Franklin Templeton also made a bullish tweet about Ethereum saying, "We are excited about ETH and its ecosystem. Despite the midlife crisis it's recently experienced, we see a bright future with many strong tailwinds to push the Ethereum ecosystem forward: EIP 4844. Alt DA, Community Revitalization, Restaking."

Some crypto enthusiasts could not help but respond to Franklin Templeton's tweet, one of them even asked, "wen solana etf?"

Another X user asked Franklin Templeton to "File for a SOL ETF," while another user raised the question "How long until a $SOL ETF?"

Is Franklin Templeton hinting at the possibility of filing for a Solana or Ether ETF?

"We cannot comment on any potential future fund offerings, but we can say that we are continuously monitoring developments in the digital assets and ETF ecosystems for opportunities to diversify our off," a spokesperson for Franklin Templeton said.

But in one of the firm's tweets, it stated, "Crypto is improving how we interact with each other financially, just as the internet did with information. We intend to participate and lead the development of this future through investing and building."