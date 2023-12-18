Jeff Bezos is an American entrepreneur, businessman, and philanthropist. A prominent name among the richest men in the world, he is best known as the founder of Amazon, one of the world's largest and most influential online retailers. Bezos has played a pivotal role in transforming the way people shop online and consume digital content.

Jeff Bezos' net worth

The billionaire chairman and founder of Amazon has an estimated net worth of $172.3 billion as of Dec. 18, 2023, a number close to Oman's GDP of $171 billion in 2020, according to Forbes. At this particular point in time, Bezos is considered the third richest in the world in terms of net worth. Elon Musk grabbed the top spot with a net worth of $254.9 billion and Bernard Arnault & family came in second with a net worth of $199.3 billion. Bezos has consistently been one of the wealthiest individuals globally, with his net worth being tied closely to the success of Amazon and its stock.

The road to Amazon

Bezos graduated summa cum laude from Princeton University in 1986 with degrees in electrical engineering and computer science.

In 1994, he founded Amazon.com as an online bookstore with a $10,000 investment. Over the years, Amazon expanded its product range to include virtually every type of consumer good, digital services, and cloud computing. The online retailer has grown to become one of the most valuable and diversified technology companies globally.

Aside from Amazon, Bezos has been involved in various other ventures. Apart from owning The Washington Post, a major American newspaper, he also founded an aerospace manufacturer and spaceflight services company, Blue Origin.

He served as the CEO of Amazon until he stepped down from the role in July 2021. His leadership style and long-term vision for the company have been influential in shaping the e-commerce landscape and the broader technology industry.

A closer look at Amazon's success

Amazon started operating out of Bezos's garage in Seattle, Washington. Regarded as a visionary, Bezos recognized the potential of the internet to revolutionize the retail industry. Under his leadership, Amazon quickly expanded its product offerings beyond books to include a wide range of goods, including electronics, clothing, and household items.

Clearly, it dominated e-commerce. It focused on customer service, a vast selection of products, and efficient delivery systems, all of which contributed to its rapid growth. The company became a dominant force in the e-commerce market.

However, Jeff Bezos did not stay within his comfort zone, but fostered innovation at Amazon. He was key to the introduction of Amazon Prime, Kindle e-readers, and the Amazon Web Services cloud computing platform, which was launched in 2006 and became a major player in the cloud computing industry. These initiatives contributed to the company's success and growth.

Amazon stocks hold key

Since Bezos was the founder and CEO of Amazon, he owned a significant portion of the company's stock. The value of his stock holdings increased substantially as Amazon's market capitalization grew.

Under the leadership of Bezos, Amazon also made strategic acquisitions. Some of these include the purchase of Zappos (an online shoe and clothing retailer) and Whole Foods Market (a grocery store chain). The said acquisitions were able to expand the reach of Amazon into different markets. He also paved the way for making Amazon a global e-commerce and technology giant. And of course all that added significant bulk to Jeff Bezos' net worth!

A rich man's childhood

Jeffrey Preston Jorgensen was born on Jan. 12, 1964, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. His biological father, Ted Jorgensen, was a bike shop owner, and his mother, Jacklyn Gise Jorgensen, worked briefly for the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. After his mother remarried, Bezos's stepfather, Miguel "Mike" Bezos, played a significant role in his upbringing, which has contributed to his early interest in technology and innovation.

Marriage and divorce

He was married to MacKenzie Scott (formerly MacKenzie Bezos) from 1993 to 2019. The couple met while working at an investment management firm in New York. In January 2019, the couple announced their decision to divorce, which was finalized later that year. As part of the settlement, MacKenzie Scott received 25% of the couple's Amazon stock. The settlement amounted to approximately $36 billion at the time, making her one of the wealthiest women in the world. And, that really made a dent in Jeff Bezos' net worth.

The former couple has four children together -- three sons and one daughter. The family has generally kept a low public profile.

Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez, a former news anchor, got engaged to him in May 2023.

Philanthropy

Bezos has made substantial contributions to various charitable causes. In 2020, he launched the Bezos Earth Fund, a $10 billion initiative aimed at addressing climate change. He has also donated to education, healthcare, and other philanthropic endeavors.

2024: An increased emphasis on Blue Origin



Bezos stepped down as the CEO of Amazon in July 2021, with Andy Jassy succeeding him. Bezos has transitioned to the role of executive chairman of Amazon's board, where he continues to be involved in the company's high-level strategic decisions. Now, the founder of Blue Origin is actively involved in the company, as its principal founder and guiding force.

So if Jeff Bezos' net worth so far was driven by on jet skis by Amazon, it can be expected to soar in 2024 atop Blue Origin's rockets! Elon Musk, watch out!