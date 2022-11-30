KEY POINTS Cameron Bure is very religious, while Jodie Sweetin is progressive in her beliefs

Jolie doesn't agree with her "Full House" co-star's traditional remarks and wants her to know where she stands

Cameron Bure was reportedly upset that Sweetin publicly voiced her disagreement about the issue

Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin have different perspectives on various matters, according to a report.

Sweetin made headlines when she publicly supported JoJo Siwa after the latter called out her "Full House" co-star Cameron Bure for her "traditional marriage" remark. The "Christmas Under Wraps" star has also unfollowed Sweetin on Instagram. Sweetin still follows her on the social media platform.

An anonymous source told Entertainment Tonight that the co-stars have different opinions on various issues. Sweetin "is progressive in her beliefs, and Candace is very religious in hers."

"They have different views and opinions on various important topics," the insider continued, noting what Cameron Bure told WSJ Magazine "held a lot of weight."

"Candace's quote about traditional marriage impacted a lot of people. Jodie does not agree with Candace's remarks and wanted to show where she stands. Candace is upset that Jodie chose to do this in a public way instead of talking to her one-on-one," the source added.

In her interview, Cameron Bure explained that she was moving to the Great American Family network, which has no plans to feature same-sex couples in their movies and wants to "keep traditional marriage at the core."

Siwa called Cameron Bure's remarks "rude and hurtful" to the LGBTQIA+ community.

"Honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+ but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people," the "Masked Singer" star wrote in the caption of her post on Instagram, alongside a snap of Cameron Bure's interview with the headline: "Candace Cameron Bure's Plan For New Cable Channel: No Gays."

Some felt that Sweetin shaded Cameron Bure when she commented on Siwa's post, writing, "You know I love you."

Siwa and Cameron Bure reconciled after the former called the latter the "rudest celebrity" she's met. Cameron Bure apologized after learning why Siwa felt that way.

However, the 19-year-old artist doubts if she will talk to Cameron Bure again following her "traditional marriage" remark.

"We have not [talked], and I don't think we ever will again," she told People.

She added, "That's what's f---ed up," she continued. "You not liking gay marriage, do your thing, girl. You being religious, do your thing, girl. Of course, I would want everybody to do what they want to do. But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that's sh---y."