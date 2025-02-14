Federal prosecutors are quitting in protest over political interference in the legal process. At least seven have resigned after the Justice Department abruptly dropped corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is now complying with President Trump's immigration efforts.

"Any assistant U.S. attorney would know that our laws and traditions do not allow using the prosecutorial power to influence other citizens, much less elected officials, in this way," wrote Hagan Scotten in his resignation letter Friday. Scotten is a former clerk for Chief Justice John Roberts and a veteran of high-profile corruption cases.

Resigned officials:

Hagan Scotten, seasoned prosecutor and former clerk for Chief Justice John Roberts

Danielle R. Sassoon, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York

John Keller, acting head of the Public Integrity Section

Kevin Driscoll, acting head of the criminal division

Three additional members of the Public Integrity Section

Several senior Washington-based prosecutors

Danielle R. Sassoon was appointed by Trump just three weeks ago as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. Her resignation comes after Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove ordered prosecutors to drop the case against Adams.

Sassoon accused Adams' legal team of orchestrating a "quid pro quo"—trading cooperation on immigration policy for leniency in the corruption probe. Several senior Washington-based prosecutors followed suit.

Trump downplayed the concerns, claiming the departing officials were holdovers from the Biden administration and would have been replaced anyway.

"When you say, resign, they're going to be gone anyway," Trump said.

Adams and Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, appeared on Fox & Friends Friday to promote their controversial deal with Adams allowing federal immigration authorities to operate at Rikers Island.

"Mayor Adams should step down," New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado said.

For now, the Justice Department has yet to formally file a motion to dismiss Adams' case.

Originally published on Latin Times