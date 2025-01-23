The upper chamber of Congress voted 51-49 to limit debate on Hegseth's nomination, which as been fiercely contested by Democrats since Trump announced his selection.

Despite the uncertainty, the Armed Services Committee recommended his nomination on Jan 20. thanks to a contested 14-13 vote, with Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) voting no after missing votes earlier that day. Former Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) voted in favor to advance Hegseth's nomination despite concerns he would oppose it.

After receiving a favorable vote on Thursday, Hegseth is likely to be up for a confirmation vote on Jan. 24.

Democrats have contested his nomination as he has been accused of sexual misconduct, excessive drinking and financial mismanagement in the past.

Originally published for Latin Times.