Matt Gaetz
U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz was among the 28 Republicans that voted against the stopgap measure. Latin Times

As Category 4 Hurricane Helene approached the Florida Panhandle, a number of Republican senators and representatives voted against supplementing disaster relief in a government funding extension which was passed by both houses of Congress.

Many of the lawmakers that voted against the provision of additional necessary funding to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) represent states that were hit particularly hard by Hurricane Helene.

No Democratic lawmakers voted nay.

Read the full list of lawmakers that voted against the stopgap measure below.

North Carolina:
Representative Dan Bishop, NC 8th District
Senator Ted Budd

South Carolina:
Representative Jeff Duncan, SC 3rd District
Representative Russell Fry, SC 7th District
Representative Nancy Mace, SC 1st District
Representative Ralph Norman, SC 5th District
Representative William R. Timmons IV, SC 4th District
Senator Tim Scott

Georgia:
Representative Richard McCormick, GA 6th District
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, GA 14th District
Representative Mike Collins, GA 10th District
Representative Andrew S. Clyde, GA 9th District

Florida:
Representative Daniel Webster, FL 11th District
Representative Michael Waltz, FL 6th District
Representative Bill Posey, FL 8th District
Representative Cory Mills, FL 7th District
Representative Anna Paulina Luna, FL 13th District
Representative Laurel M. Lee, FL 15th District
Representative Matt Gaetz, FL 11th District
Representative Bryon Donalds, FL 1st District
Representative Kat Cammack, FL 3rd District
Representative Gus M. Bilirakis, FL 12th District
Representative Aaron Bean, FL 4th District
Senator Rick Scott refused to vote

Tennessee:
Representative Tim Burchett, TN 2nd District
Representative Andrew Ogles, TN 5th District
Representative John W. Rose, TN 6th District
Senator Marsha Blackburn
Senator Bill Hagerty