Full List of Republicans Who Voted Against FEMA Relief Before Helene Battered Their Home States
No Democrats voted against the measure
As Category 4 Hurricane Helene approached the Florida Panhandle, a number of Republican senators and representatives voted against supplementing disaster relief in a government funding extension which was passed by both houses of Congress.
Many of the lawmakers that voted against the provision of additional necessary funding to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) represent states that were hit particularly hard by Hurricane Helene.
No Democratic lawmakers voted nay.
Read the full list of lawmakers that voted against the stopgap measure below.
North Carolina:
Representative Dan Bishop, NC 8th District
Senator Ted Budd
South Carolina:
Representative Jeff Duncan, SC 3rd District
Representative Russell Fry, SC 7th District
Representative Nancy Mace, SC 1st District
Representative Ralph Norman, SC 5th District
Representative William R. Timmons IV, SC 4th District
Senator Tim Scott
Georgia:
Representative Richard McCormick, GA 6th District
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, GA 14th District
Representative Mike Collins, GA 10th District
Representative Andrew S. Clyde, GA 9th District
Florida:
Representative Daniel Webster, FL 11th District
Representative Michael Waltz, FL 6th District
Representative Bill Posey, FL 8th District
Representative Cory Mills, FL 7th District
Representative Anna Paulina Luna, FL 13th District
Representative Laurel M. Lee, FL 15th District
Representative Matt Gaetz, FL 11th District
Representative Bryon Donalds, FL 1st District
Representative Kat Cammack, FL 3rd District
Representative Gus M. Bilirakis, FL 12th District
Representative Aaron Bean, FL 4th District
Senator Rick Scott refused to vote
Tennessee:
Representative Tim Burchett, TN 2nd District
Representative Andrew Ogles, TN 5th District
Representative John W. Rose, TN 6th District
Senator Marsha Blackburn
Senator Bill Hagerty
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
Baseball Great Pete Rose Dead At 83: Team
-
Sacred Filth Offers India's Sex Workers Brief Respect
-
Gaza Children 'Extremely Impacted' By War: UNICEF
-
SpaceX Launches Mission To Return Stranded Astronauts
-
Progress On High Seas Treaty, But Change Still Far Off
-
Massachusetts Woman Pleads Guilty To Running High-End Brothels Catering To Politicians, Execs
-
Trump Now Says He's 'Too Busy Winning' To Sue Fact-Checking ABC Debate Anchor
-
North Carolina Candidate Mark Robinson Hospitalized With Second-Degree Burns After Campaign Event
-
MoneyGram Goes Offline After Cyber Attack
-
'Convergence' Growing On Global Plastics Treaty: UN Environment Chief