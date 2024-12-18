A House Republican stated that congressional ethics does not exist after it was revealed that the House Ethics Committee had taken a secret vote to release their report on Matt Gaetz.

Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett pledged to push for the committee to release the findings that they have "on every congressman" in response to Gaetz's report being released during an appearance on CNN Wednesday.

"Congressional ethics, to me, is kind of like military intelligence — it really just doesn't exist," Burchett told CNN host Jim Acosta.

"This thing was leaked out by the Democrat chairman. They're talking about bringing charges against her and this is — it's a clown show. It's Congress 101, they're releasing it right now right before the big budget thing," he continued.

While Acosta pointed out that Republican members had to side with Democrats in order for the committee's report to be released, Burchett stated that the specific report on Gaetz was "just an investigation, it's not a court of law."

Burchett went on to refer to the release of Gaetz's report as a "revenge tour," adding that he thought Gaetz was "doing well."

The House Ethics Committee reversed its decision to withhold their report on Gaetz's conduct from being published publicly, sources told CNN. The former representative has been accused of several allegations, including sexual misconduct, using campaign funds for personal use and accepting bribes.

Gaetz has repeatedly denied all allegations. After it was reported that the findings would be released, Gaetz admitted that he "womanized" more than he should have in a post to X Wednesday, but reiterated that he did nothing "criminal."

Originally published by Latin Times.