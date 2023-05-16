KEY POINTS Garcelle Beauvais attended the 6th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers event Saturday

The "RHOBH" star admitted she's hurt that her son Oliver Saunders' kiss with Raquel Leviss became a storyline on "VPR"

Beauvais said the "RHOBH" set is "fresher" without Lisa Rinna

Garcelle Beauvais is getting candid about the new season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" as well as the "Vanderpump Rules" drama involving her son, Oliver Saunders.

The Bravo personality clarified that her son, who shares 2-year-old son Oliver Jr. with his ex-wife Samantha, was single when he was spotted kissing "Vanderpump Rules" star Raquel Leviss at a Las Vegas nightclub, which had resulted in Saunders being dragged into the former beauty pageant contestant and co-star Tom Sandoval's affair scandal.

"Obviously, he's my son. And we don't always make great decisions. And he was definitely separated at the time," Beauvais told People at the 6th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers event Saturday.

Asked whether she feels her son has been vindicated after Leviss and Sandoval's affair, which ended his nine-year romance with Ariana Madix, came to light, Beauvais said it "hurts my heart" that the brief interaction between her son and Leviss became a storyline on the Bravo series.

"I didn't watch the episode because I didn't want to," the reality star shared. "But my friends were like... they were mad for me, and they were like, 'We felt like Oliver was used.' But Lisa [Vanderpump] has been great, and she stood up for him, and I appreciate that, and we move on."

Beauvais also shared some details about the upcoming season of "RHOBH," which will not feature Lisa Rinna following her departure from the series earlier this year after eight seasons.

"You know what's interesting, she definitely had an impact on the show, and I never want to take that away from her, but it's different," Beauvais said of her former co-star. "It's fresher. It's a little... not as... I don't want to pin that on her, but it's definitely fresher. The friendships, we're figuring it out. There's, of course, drama because there's always going to be, but it's just different."

Denise Richards' return to the show could be another factor that made the new season feel "fresher" for Beauvais, the outlet noted. Richards previously appeared on the series for two seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Beauvais was unable to share how Richards' return materialized, but she had positive things to say about the "Wild Things" star.

"I think it was great," she said of having Richards, 52, on the show again. "She brought a lot of comedy. She brought a lot of drama. It was fun."

Meanwhile, Rinna recently denied Andy Cohen's claim in his book that she was just on "pause" from "RHOBH" and could potentially return to the show. The reality star clarified that she has no regrets about leaving the series.

"There was never any discussion with anyone about that concept," her rep explained. "Her contract ended, and the parties mutually agreed not to engage on a new one. She felt her time on the show had run its course, and she was more than happy to move on. And she still does not regret it."