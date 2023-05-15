KEY POINTS Lisa Rinna denied she's on a "pause" after exiting "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"

Lisa Rinna is seemingly unlikely to return to her previous Bravo reality show.

Rinna reacted to Andy Cohen's claim in his newly released book "The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up" that she's on "pause" following her departure from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after being part of it for eight seasons. The "Days of Our Lives" alum denied that there were talks about her being on pause and a possible return to the show.

Rinna's rep told E! News that she's "not on pause" for "RHOBH." Also, Rinna and the management had reportedly agreed to part ways after her contract ended.

"There was never any discussion with anyone about that concept," her rep explained. "Her contract ended, and the parties mutually agreed not to engage on a new one. She felt her time on the show had run its course, and she was more than happy to move on. And she still does not regret it."

Cohen claimed in his book that she quit after filming the Season 12 reunion episode with a late-night text. However, she allegedly changed her mind. Cohen wrote that he thought Rinna "should go on pause but absolutely come back."

"Feels like she has a toxic relationship with the show at this point," the 54-year-old Bravo producer claimed in his book, adding, "and taking a breath away could do everyone good."

"We mutually agreed with Rinna that she should take a break from the show (this is a real pause)," Cohen wrote.

Cohen's revelations surprised the "Housewives" fandom. SiriusXM's "Smith Sisters Live" co-hosts Mariah, Rachel and Lauren Smith reacted and called Rinna's exit "chaotic" when Cohen appeared on their radio show on May 11.

"That was wild to me because I had understood the narrative as her having been fired," Lauren told Cohen, "and I was mind-blown when she texted immediately that night after the reunion being like, 'I'm out.' But then, it was like, 'Actually, no I'm not.' And then, it's like, 'Well, now you're on pause.'"

Mariah added that Rinna must have "immediately regretted" her decision to quit the show.

Rinna's husband, Harry Hamlin, previously said at the "80 for Brady" premiere at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January that they were happy with her decision to quit the reality show. He added that they would not miss the Bravo cameras.

Meanwhile, Rinna admitted in her interview with Interview magazine that she loved filming but didn't like the way they were edited when the show aired because the members seemed to be "edited to be assassinated."

"I love filming. Filming's fun. What is not so fun is the airing of the show," she told the magazine. "Once [the season] goes out into the universe, that I don't love, because it takes on a life of its own. When filming, you have your drama, but it's contained in a sense. And once it goes out, you get opinions and all the stuff that goes on, that's the part I don't like."