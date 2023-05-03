KEY POINTS Jamie Foxx broke his silence after nearly a month following his medical emergency

The actor took to Instagram to let his fans know he appreciates all the love

Foxx also showed his appreciation for Nick Cannon for taking over "Beat Shazam"

Jamie Foxx has finally spoken up about his medical emergency.

Foxx was rushed to the hospital on April 11 due to a "medical complication." After nearly a month, he took to Instagram to break his silence about the matter by giving his fans a brief message.

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," he wrote with a prayer, red heart and fox emojis.

Foxx's post received several responses, with many sending their love and prayers for his recovery

Courteney Cox and John Legend left prayer emojis.

Garcelle Beauvais, who starred alongside the Golden Globe winner on "The Jamie Foxx Show" in the late 1990s, wrote, "We love you so much!"

"Sending love and prayers your way," Nikki Murphy commented. Christina Milian added, "Get well soon, fam. Praying for strength and recovery," with a praying hand emoji.

"Omg, Thank Goodness you've been on my mind, love. Take care of yourself and take it easy, we love you," another wrote.

"We love you Jamie, and praying for you!" another said.

"God is great! Praying for U!" a different commenter added.

Foxx also shared his appreciation for Nick Cannon for taking over his hosting gig on "Beat Shazam." "Appreciate ya my boy @NickCannon," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "See u all soon."

On Wednesday, Fox confirmed that Cannon would fill in for Foxx as the host of the game show "Beat Shazam" while he recovers.

"'Beat Shazam' has been an unscripted mainstay on the Fox schedule for six seasons and counting. This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx," the network said in a statement, per Us Weekly.

"Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ. Everyone at Fox Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer."

Foxx's family previously released a statement after he was rushed to the hospital, assuring fans that he was on his way to recovery.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," his daughter Corinne said on Instagram. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

The incident happened while Foxx was in the middle of "Back in Action" production, which also stars Cameron Diaz, 50. The "Charlie's Angels" star was spotted filming with Foxx's body double amid his absence from the set.