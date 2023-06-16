KEY POINTS Gavin Rossdale said he and Gwen Stefani do their own thing when it comes to parenting

Gavin Rossdale got candid about parenting.

Rossdale, 57, spoke about parenting his kids. He shares three sons with ex-wife Gwen Stefani — Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9. He is also a dad to Daisy Lowe, 34, with ex Pearl Lowe.

As for his arrangement with the No Doubt singer in raising their boys, Rossdale said he and Stefani do their own thing.

"I think you can go one of two ways," Gavin told Adrianna Costa Thursday in the episode of her "Not So Hollywood" podcast, E! News reported. "You can either do everything together and really co-parent and see how that goes, or you can just parent. And I think we just parent."

"We're really different people," the musician explained. "I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up, but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process."

Gavin believes that raising his children this way would benefit them in the long run. His opposing views with Stefani will give them a wide view, and "I think it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds as individuals."

Stefani found love with her fellow "The Voice" judge, Blake Shelton. They started dating in 2015 and tied the knot in July 2021. The country singer has since embraced his role as a stepfather to Stefani's children.

He previously opened up about his role as a stepdad to Kingston, Zuma and Apollo and credited his stepdad, Mike Shackleford, for how well he does the role.

"I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him," the 46-year-old artist said on "The Ride With Kimo & Heather" radio show in February 2021. "And he's like a father to me. So, you know, I have a good inspiration in my life to how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be."

Shelton also said his father, Richard Shelton, set a good example of how to be a good stepdad to his brother Richie. His mother already had a 1-year-old boy when his dad married her.

"The example that my dad set for me was that [a child] was not even a consideration [in a romantic partnership]," Shelton shared. "You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this. I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day, I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."