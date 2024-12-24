A Georgia couple has been sentenced to 100 years in prison without parole for sexually abusing their two adopted sons and producing child pornography, in a case described as a "house of horrors" by prosecutors.

In 2022, a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led authorities to a Walton County address linked to child sexual abuse materials uploaded online.

The investigation uncovered a network of crimes involving William and Zachary Zulock, who had adopted two young boys years earlier and were exploiting them, WSBTV reported.

Initial confessions and evidence recovered during searches exposed the extent of their abuse.

The Zulocks pled guilty to a series of heinous crimes, including aggravated sodomy, incest, child molestation, and sexual exploitation of children.

In addition to evidence found on electronic devices, surveillance footage from their home revealed repeated acts of abuse.

The couple's sentence ensures they will spend the rest of their lives in prison, and co-conspirators, including individuals who distributed or facilitated the abuse materials, have also been prosecuted.

Co-defendants like Luis Vizcarro-Sanchez and Hunter Lawless, who were involved in distributing and receiving abuse materials, were also sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

The two victims are now in protective custody and receiving care.