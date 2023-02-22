Ava and Ryan's argument allowed Esme to escape, but on the Wednesday, Feb. 22 episode of "General Hospital," Esme may be forced to have her baby sooner than she expected.

In the ABC promo video, Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) reveals Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) will have to deliver her baby at Wyndemere Castle. "GH" spoilers reveal Esme needs medical attention.

In the previous episode, Esme went into labor in the woods and was terrified that Ryan wanted to deliver her baby. However, once Ava (Maura West) showed up, Esme managed to escape to the castle and ran into Laura's (Genie Francis) arms.

It appears Esme will be ready to have her baby, which means Kevin and Laura will have no choice but to help the young woman. Will Esme have a smooth delivery, or will Kevin and Laura realize they need to get Esme to the hospital?

Elsewhere in the promo video for the ABC soap opera, Ryan tells Ava that she isn't done with him yet. "General Hospital" spoilers say shots ring out on Spoon Island.

In the previous episode, Ava shot Ryan after confronting him about destroying her marriage with Nikolas (Adam Huss) and killing her daughter Kiki (Hayley Erin). After Ryan realized Esme escaped while his back was turned, Ava wanted to know how he felt about losing something he loved.

Ava was ready to make Ryan pay the ultimate price for ruining her life and placed her finger back on the trigger. It appears Ava will be ready to kill Ryan, but he will distract her by taunting her with his words.

Will the police show up before Ava kills Ryan, or will Ava finally get revenge against the serial killer?

Other "GH" spoilers tease Liz (Rebecca Herbst) pleads with Scott (Kin Shriner), Taggert (Réal Andrews) seeks out Portia (Brook Kerr), and Mac (John J. York) delivers heavy news.

"General Hospital" airs on weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.