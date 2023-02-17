Curtis and Portia's wedding reception took a shocking turn after Trina learned a devastating secret, and on the Friday, Feb. 17 episode of "General Hospital," Portia's lies may cause her to lose everything.

In the ABC promo video, Curtis (Donnell Turner) can't believe Portia (Brook Kerr) is trying to justify her lies. "GH" spoilers suggest Curtis and Trina (Tabyana Ali) search for answers in the wake of Portia's revelation.

In the previous episode, Trina demanded answers after learning Portia was keeping an important secret. Portia revealed that the reason she had an affair with Curtis 20 years ago was because she felt unloved by Taggert (Réal Andrews).

"What has happened to make you lose your nerve like this?" #GH pic.twitter.com/EbNYc69nhU — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 17, 2023

However, after Curtis learned she was married, he ended their relationship. A few weeks later, Portia learned she was pregnant, but since Taggert changed his behavior, she didn't want to know which man fathered her child.

It appears Portia will try to explain herself to Curtis, but he will be furious that she never told him the truth. Will Curtis dump Portia after learning he may be Trina's biological father?

Elsewhere in the promo video for the ABC soap opera, panic spreads around Port Charles following news of the Spring Ridge escape. "General Hospital" spoilers say Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) is alarmed.

It appears Spencer will learn about Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl), Ryan (Jon Lindstrom), and Heather's (Alley Mills) escape from Spring Ridge. Spencer will immediately be concerned about Trina since he still believes Esme is the hook killer.

However, since Trina is already going through a crisis, it may be difficult to deliver the news.

Other "GH" spoilers tease Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) issues urgent orders, Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) grow concerned, Laura (GenieFrancs) is gobsmacked, and Mac (John J. York) gets a chilling reception.

"General Hospital" airs on weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.