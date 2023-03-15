Esme no longer trusts the Cassadine family to raise her baby, but on the Wednesday, March 15 episode of "General Hospital," an unexpected visitor will try to make Esme reconsider her decision.

In the ABC promo video, Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) tells someone she has to trust her instincts. "GH" spoilers reveal Esme gets a surprise visit.

It appears Laura (Genie Francis) will visit Esme at Spring Ridge to check up on the young woman, who is caring for her newborn in prison. Laura and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) thought he would get custody of Esme's baby when she returned to serve her prison sentence.

However, Esme decided to take her son with her after realizing she couldn't trust the Cassadines. It appears Laura will try to persuade Esme to change her mind since prison is no place for a newborn.

Will Laura convince Esme to give her baby to Spencer, or will someone else make Esme an offer?

Elsewhere in the promo video for the ABC soap opera, Spencer wants to know the real reason why Cameron (William Lipton) is leaving Port Charles. The "General Hospital" synopsis says Spencer, Joss (Eden McCoy), and Trina (Tabyana Ali) are thrown.

Cameron previously told his mother he received a scholarship to Standford University and plans to transfer schools but has yet to share the news with others.

It appears Cam will inform the group about his big move, but Spencer will believe Cameron's leaving because of his breakup with Josslyn. After Cameron learned Josslyn cheated on him with Dex (Evan Hofer), he had no interest in remaining friends.

Will Cameron admit he's eager to leave town to get away from Josslyn?

Other "GH" spoilers tease Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) opens up, Laura tries to keep the peace, and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Portia (Brook Kerr) catch up.

"General Hospital" airs on weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.