Dex has been doing his best to hide that he is working for Michael to take down Sonny, but on the Friday, March 10 episode of "General Hospital," the truth may force Dex to reconsider his relationship with Josslyn.

In the ABC promo video, Josslyn (Eden McCoy) asks Dex (Evan Hofer) if he thinks they will still be hiding their relationship in the summer. "GH" spoilers Dex and Josslyn make time for romance.

Dex told Josslyn that he would tell her the truth about everything in six months when he is no longer working for Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Although Josslyn knows Dex plans to take down Sonny, she is unaware that Dex is working for her brother Michael (Chad Duell).

Dex and Joss have been hiding their relationship since he works for Sonny, and she believes they can go public once Sonny is in jail.

However, Michael previously warned Dex to stay away from Josslyn, which could interfere with their plan to go public.

Will their latest rendezvous force Dex to reconsider his future with Josslyn?

Elsewhere in the promo video of the ABC soap opera, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) asks Cody (Josh Kelly) who he heard discussing Brando's (Johnny Wactor) garage. "GH" spoilers reveal Sasha doesn't hold back.

In the previous episode, Cody offered to let Sasha ride horses at the Quartermaine estate. However, when Sasha offered to repay him by fixing his car at Brando's garage, Cody revealed he didn't have a car and she no longer owned the garage.

Viewers are aware that Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) secretly gave Selina Wu (Lydia Look) the garage to cover her gambling debt. It appears Sasha will want answers as to why Cody believes she no longer has a garage.

Will Sasha tell Cody that Gladys sold Brando's garage after losing at Selina's shady poker games?

Other "GH" spoilers tease Drew (Cameron Mathison) makes a pitch to Ned (Wally Kurth), Nina (Cynthia Watros) confides in Ava (Maura West), and Mac (John J. York) and Cody bond.

"General Hospital" airs on weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.