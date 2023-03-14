Nina chose not to use the insider trading discovery to send Carly to jail, but on the Tuesday, March 14 episode of "General Hospital," Nina may reconsider her decision.

In the ABC promo video, Nina (Cynthia Watros) asks what's Carly (Laura Wright) trying to hide from her this time. "GH" spoilers suggest Nina faces off with Carly.

In the previous episode, Nina discovered that Carly and Drew (Cameron Mathison) could go to jail for insider trading after Carly brought stocks ahead of the failed ELQ-Aurora Media merger.

"What are you trying to keep from me this time?" #GH pic.twitter.com/8svGlOOOf7 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 14, 2023

However, Nina decided against using the information since Carly has been a support system for Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

It appears Nina may keep her word, but it doesn't mean she can't use the secret to rattle Carly during their latest argument. Will Nina use the insider trading secret to threaten Carly?

Elsewhere in the promo video for the ABC soap opera, Brick (Stephen A. Smith) tells Dex (Evan Hofer) that he might be useful after all. "General Hospital" spoilers reveal Dex impresses Sonny (Maurice Benard).

In the previous episode, Sonny and Dex were ambushed by a sniper when they went to stake out the warehouse where the Pikeman deal was expected to happen.

Dex protected Sonny as shots rang out and ensured the mob boss escaped. However, Dex struggled to get away and was shot amid the ambush.

Sonny returned to the warehouse and saved Dex, but it appears Sonny will be impressed by Dex's willingness to risk his life for him.

Brick previously had doubts about Dex but will have a change of heart once Dex suggests a unique way to get information out of the sniper.

Even though Dex was initially left out of the Pikeman deal, he remained loyal to Sonny. Will Dex's actions convince Sonny to let him back in on the Pikeman deal?

Other "GH" spoilers tease Laura (Genie Francis) is put on the spot, Lucy (Lynn Herring) is impatient, Cody (Josh Kelly) defends his decision, and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) are dubious.

"General Hospital" airs on weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.