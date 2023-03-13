Dex has been doing his best to help Michael take down Sonny, but on the Monday, March 13 episode of "General Hospital," Dex may find himself questioning where his loyalties lie.

In the promo video for the ABC soap opera, Dex (Evan Hofer) tells Sonny (Maurice Benard) that the longer they stay where they are, the worse their chances will get. "GH" spoilers reveal Sonny finds himself in danger.

In the previous episode, Dex joined Sonny to check out where the Pikeman deal would take place. Sonny wanted to see if Dex could spot vulnerabilities and told him to consider the trip as training.

Sonny also explained that he shut Dex out of the Pikeman deal so he wouldn't be blamed if things went sideways. As the two entered the warehouse, Dex spotted a sniper and jumped on Sonny as shots were fired.

Viewers are aware that Dex is also secretly working with Michael (Chad Duell) to bring Sonny down and is doing his best to gain the mobster's trust.

Will the dangerous situation cause Sonny to let down his guard and trust Dex enough to let him back in on the Pikeman deal, or will it solidify their bond and cause Dex to betray Michael?

Elsewhere in the ABC promo video, Cody (Josh Kelly) says he doesn't think Mac (John J. York) should be offering him help. "General Hospital" spoilers say Cody has a close call.

In the previous episode, Mac and Cody spent some time bonding, which made Cody feel guilty about hiding the DNA results that prove Mac is his father.

However, when Mac was about to leave, he noticed the paper with the DNA results on the floor and picked it up. It appears Cody will do his best to get Mac to hand over the paper, but will Mac steal a glance before returning the results?

Other "GH" spoilers tease Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) have a heart-to-heart, Carly (Laura Wright) runs interference, and Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) gets shocking information.

"General Hospital" airs on weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.