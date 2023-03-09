Following Brando's death, Gladys has been taking advantage of Sasha's bank account, but on the Thursday, March 9 episode of "General Hospital," Sonny may ruin Gladys' plans to keep her irresponsible gambling a secret.

In the ABC promo video, Sonny (Maurice Benard) asks Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) what she was doing with Selina Wu (Lydia Look). "GH" spoilers reveal Sonny questions Gladys.

Viewers are aware that after Gladys got control of Sasha's (Sofia Mattsson) conservatorship, she began gambling away her daughter-in-law's fortune at Selina's poker games.

Gladys owes Selina a large amount of money and has been looking for ways to pay off her debt, including selling her late son Brando's (Johnny Wactor) business.

It appears Sonny will be surprised to see Gladys with Selina and suspect she may owe money she doesn't have. Will Sonny share his suspicions with Sasha, or will he help Gladys come up with a solution?

Elsewhere in the promo video for the ABC soap opera, Ava (Maura West) tells Trina (Tabyana Ali) she isn't sure she can help. "General Hospital" spoilers say Trina briefs Ava.

Trina is still furious with Portia (Brook Kerr) for hiding the fact that Curtis (Donnell Turner) could be her father. Trina has also been trying to support Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) as he fights for custody of Esme's (Avery Kristen Pohl) baby.

It appears Trina will update Ava on all of the drama and ask for advice. However, Ava will be hesitant to give Trina advice since she has a past of keeping secrets from her daughters.

Instead, Ava will try to help Trina understand her mother's decision to conceal the truth. Will Ava make Trina reconsider forgiving her mother?

Other "GH" spoilers tease Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Curtis catch up, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) has a big idea, and Lucy (Lynn Herring) is horrified.

"General Hospital" airs on weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.