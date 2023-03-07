Willow was not willing to forgive Nina for everything that she has done, but on the Tuesday, March 7 episode of "General Hospital," Willow may reconsider having a relationship with her biological mother.

In the ABC promo video, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) reveals she wants to talk to Nina (Cynthia Watros). "GH" spoilers suggest Willow will reach out to Nina.

In the previous episode, Willow learned Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) was a bone marrow match and was willing to become a donor to save Willow's life.

However, Willow was suspicious about whether Obrecht had ulterior motives. Obrecht admitted that she hoped giving Willow a second chance at life would make Willow reconsider having a relationship with Nina.

Obrecht insisted that she didn't want to force a relationship between the mother and daughter. Instead, she asked Willow to imagine a time when she didn't see Nina as her enemy.

It appears Willow will get the opportunity to answer Obrecht's plea, but will Willow accept Nina as her mother, or will she have something different in mind?

Elsewhere in the promo video for the ABC soap opera, Ava (Maura West) tells Austin (Roger Howarth) not to give anyone a reason to suspect him. "General Hospital" spoilers reveal Ava is rudely interrupted.

In the previous episode, Austin learned his cousin Mason (Nathanyael Grey) witnessed Ava putting Nikolas' (Adam Huss) body in the tack room the night she thought she killed him.

It appears Austin will want to run to Ava to get their stories straight, but she will be in the middle of a conversation with Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Will Austin interrupt their conversation, or will Mason return to cause some trouble for Ava?

Other "GH" spoilers tease Drew (Cameron Mathison) has news for Carly (Laura Wright), Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is concerned for Curtis (Donnell Turner), Dex (Evan Hofer) updates Michael (Chad Duell), and Sonny asks a favor of Olivia (Lisa LoCicero).

"General Hospital" airs on weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.