Dante thought he would find Nikolas and bring him to justice, but on the Thursday, March 2 episode of "General Hospital," Dante will share his frustrations about Nikolas' escape with Chase.

In the ABC promo video, Chase (Josh Swickard) declares he is the right person to take someone down. "GH" spoilers suggest Chase will be determined.

In the previous episode, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) searched Spoon Island for Nikolas (Adam Huss) after learning he held Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) captive inside Wyndemere Castle.

Viewers are aware Ava (Maura West) attacked Nikolas and thought she hid his dead body in the tack room. However, when Dante unlocked the door, Nikolas' body was gone.

Dante believes Nikolas is on the run and will need all the help he can get to track down the Greek prince. Meanwhile, Chase remains torn between bringing down Linc (Dan Buran) and returning to his career in law enforcement.

It appears Chase and Dante will spend some time in the sauna discussing their dilemmas. Will Dante lean on Chase for help with Nikolas, or will Chase be too distracted with taking down Linc to return to the police force?

Elsewhere in the promo video for the ABC soap opera, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) asks Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) if Chase is interested in someone else. "General Hospital" spoilers reveal Brook Lynn confides in Maxie.

Although Brook Lynn was able to get the police board to reconsider allowing Chase to return to the force, he has not forgiven her for sabotaging his career.

It appears Brook Lynn will vent to Maxie about her strained relationship with Chase and how she suspects he has possibly moved on to Sasha (Sofia Mattsson). Will Maxie give Brook Lynn the advice she needs to win back Chase or encourage her to move on?

Other "GH" spoilers tease Gregory (Gregory Harrison) praises Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) and Robert (Tristan Rogers) catch up, Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) makes a surprising discovery, and Laura (Genie Francis) meets with Eileen (Heather Mazur).

"General Hospital" airs on weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.