Ava came very close to getting away with killing Nikolas, but on the Wednesday, March 1 episode of "General Hospital," Dante may make a discovery that changes everything.

In the ABC promo video, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) looks into an unlocked door and asks if everyone sees what he is seeing. "GH" spoilers reveal Dante develops a theory.

In the previous episode, the police descended on Spoon Island to search for Nikolas (Adam Huss) before Ava (Maura West) and Austin (Roger Howarth) could move his body from the tack room.

During the search, Dante called Ava and Austin to the tack room to open the locked door where Ava hid Nikolas' body. However, it appears the investigators may not find Nikolas where Ava left him.

Will Ava realize that someone moved Nikolas' body, or will Dante suspect Nikolas is still alive?

Elsewhere in the promo video for the ABC soap opera, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) excitedly asks someone if their answer to her question is yes. "General Hospital" spoilers reveal TJ (Tajh Bellow) delivers important news.

In the previous episode, Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) was at the hospital waiting for her result after being tested to see if she could be a bone marrow donor for Willow.

Obrecht told Nina (Cynthia Watros) that she would happily help Willow if she was a bone marrow match, which would serve as a form of revenge against Carly (Laura Wright).

Nina then demanded that they rush the results, and it appears the women will finally get an answer. Will Liesl be able to save Willow's life, or will Willow run out of options?

Other "GH" spoilers tease Sonny (Maurice Benard) makes Dex (Evan Hofer) squirm, Obrecht expresses her outrage, and Carly and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) rally around Michael (Chad Duell).

"General Hospital" airs on weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.