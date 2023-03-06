Spencer thought he would have no issues getting custody of Esme and Nikolas' baby, but on the Monday, March 6 episode of "General Hospital," Esme's maternal instincts may derail his plan.

In the promo video for the ABC soap opera, Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) informs Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) that a guarantee from them may do more harm than good. "GH" spoilers reveal Diane breaks news to Spencer.

In the previous episode, Spencer made sure he prepared all of the necessities to take Esme's (Avery Kristen Pohl) and Nikolas' (Adam Huss) baby home with him.

Although Victor wanted Spencer and the baby to live with him, Spencer insisted on staying with his grandmother Laura (Genie Francis). However, just as he was ready to leave, Diane informed Spencer that he wouldn't be taking the baby anywhere.

Viewers are aware that Esme originally wanted to take the baby with her while she served time in Spring Ridge, but Spencer dismissed the idea.

It appears Esme doesn't plan on giving up her child without a fight. Will Esme stop Spencer from getting custody of her baby?

Elsewhere in the ABC promo video, Sonny (Maurice Benard) tells Ava (Maura West) she has a reason to celebrate. "General Hospital" spoilers say Ava opens up to Sonny.

Ava thought she killed Nikolas, but since the police didn't find his body in the tack room, she believes he is still alive.

It appears Ava will begin to fear that Nikolas is lurking in the shadows and waiting for his chance to retaliate. That will prompt Ava to visit Sonny and seek his protection.

Will Ava tell Sonny the truth about what happened to Nikolas, or will she lie about why she needs protection?

Other "GH" spoilers tease Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) calls out Gregory (Gregory Harrison), Esme's perception changes, and Victor threatens Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst).

"General Hospital" airs on weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.