Embattled Representative George Santos, a Republican from New York, announced Thursday that he will not seek reelection for a second term in 2024 after the House Ethics Committee released a report saying that there is evidence he broke federal law.

"I am humbled yet again and reminded that I am human and I have flaws, but I will not stand by as I am stoned by those who have flaws themselves," Santos said in a statement posted on X. "I will however not be seeking re-election for a second term in 2024 as my family deserves better than to be under the gun from the press all the time."

If there was a single ounce of ETHICS in the “Ethics committee”, they would have not released this biased report. The Committee went to extraordinary lengths to smear myself and my legal team about me not being forthcoming (My legal bills suggest otherwise).



It is a disgusting… — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) November 16, 2023

After an investigation, the House Ethics Committee unanimously approved a report concluding that there's "substantial evidence" that Santos knowingly caused his campaign to file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission, used campaign funds for personal purposes, engaged in fraudulent conduct and violated financial disclosure rules.

The Committee decided to refer additional "uncharged and unlawful conduct by Santos" to the Department of Justice for further investigation.

In a statement, the Committee said that "Santos' conduct warrants public condemnation, is beneath the dignity of the office, and has brought severe discredit upon the House."

Santos said the report was "biased" and a "disgusting politicized smear."

The first-term lawmaker pleaded not guilty to a 23-count federal indictment in October. He survived a floor vote in early November to expel him from the House. The vote was brought by members of his own Republican party.