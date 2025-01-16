Two daycare workers in Georgia have been arrested for allegedly giving high dosages of medication to children to make them sleep during naptime.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office announced that Stacie Fuller Young, 51, and her daughter-in-law, Ptiery Verby-Sunshine Edge, 35, were both taken into custody on misdemeanor reckless conduct charges on Monday. The women were employed at a daycare facility located in North Hall County, WDUN-TV reported.

The investigation began in mid-December after a concerned parent noticed their children were unusually lethargic, irritable and sleeping excessively.

At the parent's request, a local pediatrician conducted blood tests on the two children, revealing elevated levels of both melatonin and Benadryl—with Benadryl levels described as "high."

Authorities determined that the children were routinely given these medications daily before naptime.

"These medications were administered in amounts that caused concern but were not considered toxic, which is why the charges are misdemeanors rather than felonies," said Hall County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson B.J. Williams.

At this time, no additional charges have been filed involving other children at the daycare, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Young and Edge were each released Monday evening after posting a $5,200 bond.

